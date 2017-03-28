Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits, pour ce mardi 28 mars à Saint-Cloud

Apollinaire vous propose de jouer :
Le 3 ORFEAS
18 KOMODO
10 FILS PRODIGUE
15 HAWWA
13 MASHKOOR
1 DEITEE
2 VILARO
6 BEIGIAN GENTLEMAN
Départ à 13h47.
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Ce mardi 28 mars 2017, le Prix du Languedoc se court sur l'hippodrome de Saint-Cloud, dans la 3ème course, 18 partants sur 2100 mètres.
Apollinaire vous propose de jouer :
Le 3 ORFEAS
18 KOMODO
10 FILS PRODIGUE
15 HAWWA
13 MASHKOOR
1 DEITEE
2 VILARO
6 BEIGIAN GENTLEMAN
Départ à 13h47.