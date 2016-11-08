Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits, pour ce mardi 8 novembre à Saint-Cloud

Apollinaire vous propose de jouer :
Ce mardi 8 novembre, le Prix des Hauts-de-Seine se court sur l'hippodrome de Saint-Cloud, dans la 3ème course, 16 partants sur 1600 mètres.
Apollinaire vous propose de jouer :
Le 2 ZAROSE
10 KARBAYANE
1 LARIS
9 RASHAWN
5 PIRATE'S COVE
6 ASUMI
8 NICE TO SEE YOU
14 EVENCHOP
Départ à 13h47.