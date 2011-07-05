ECOUTER LA RADIO
Colbie Caillat dévoile peu à peu son album "All of you"

Dans 6 jours, Colbie Caillat sortira son prochain album intitulé "All Of You"!

Colbie Caillat dévoile peu à peu son album

Décidement, c'est l'été même chez les artistes! La jolie Colbie Caillat sort son nouvel album dans quelques jours maintenant!

Découvrez le clip de son premier single intitulé "Brighter than the sun"!

