Colbie Caillat dévoile peu à peu son album "All of you"

Décidement, c'est l'été même chez les artistes! La jolie Colbie Caillat sort son nouvel album dans quelques jours maintenant!
Découvrez le clip de son premier single intitulé "Brighter than the sun"!
Dans 6 jours, Colbie Caillat sortira son prochain album intitulé "All Of You"!
