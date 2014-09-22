Triathlons du Cotentin : les gagnants

Pour leur 9e édition, les Triathlons du Cotentin ont rassemblé 350 participants, dimanche 21 septembre, un record. Cherbourg accueillait cette année les championnats de Normandie. 17 équipes étaient inscrites au départ du triathlon M (1500 m de nage, 40 km de vélo et 10 km de course à pied).
Les gagnants
Triathlon M :
1. Julien Ricci (Caen Triathlon), 1h57'48'', qui obtient le titre de Champion de Normandie
2. François Foulon, (RMPro) 2h05'05''
3. Florian Bernard (Cherbourg) 2h09'56''
Relais :
1. Les Novices (2h14'17'')
2. La triade Saint-Loise (2h14'17'')
3. Saint-Lô Triathlon (2h16'43'')
Triathlon XS :
1. Stéphane Spassevicth (34'16'')
2. David Samson (34'24'')
3. Jean-Christophe Rivet (35'17'')
Poussins :
1. Clément Martin (11'44'')
2. Fantine Havard (12'44'')
3. Joseph Alexandre (13'26'')
Benjamins :
1. Axel Morin (14'21'')
2. Mathéo Renard (14'34'')
3. Théo Léonard (14'35'')