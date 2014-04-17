ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : HURRICANE - OFENBACH Ecouter la radio

Anne-Marie Denis réélue à la tête de la FDSEA de l'Orne

Tous les 3 ans, la FDSEA renouvelle l’ensemble de ses représentants. Le Conseil départemental de la FDSEA de l’Orne a reconduit Anne-Marie Denis dans son mandat de Présidente.

Publié le 17/04/2014 à 17h19 - Par Eric Mas
Anne-Marie Denis réélue à la tête de la FDSEA de l'Orne

Ce renouvellement avait débuté dès janvier 2014 avec les élections des représentants communaux, puis cantonaux.

Les différentes sections spécialisées ont également élu leur responsable.

Le nouveau bureau de la FDSEA est composé de :

- Présidente : Anne-Marie DENIS (canton de Messei)

- Secrétaire Général : Marc GEGU (canton de Moulins-la- Marche)

- Secrétaire Général adjoint : Alain FLEURIEL (canton du Mêle-sur-Sarthe)

- 1èr Vice Président : Olivier BOREL (canton d’Athis de l’Orne)

- 2ème Vice Président : Jean GRIMBERT (canton de Gacé)

- 3ème Vice Président : Jean-Luc DELAUNAY (canton de Briouze)

- 4ème Vice Président : Jean-Pierre PREVOST (canton de Tourouvre)

- 5ème Vice Président : Didier LOISEAU (canton de Pervenchères)

- Trésorier : Daniel GENISSEL (canton de Mortrée)

- Membres :

- Dominique BAYER (canton de Juvigny-sous-Andaine)

- David BECHET (canton de Briouze)

- Guillaume CHANTEPIE (canton de Mortagne au Perche)

- Sylvain DELYE (canton du Mêle-sur-Sarthe)

- Eric HATTEVILLE (canton de Tinchebray)

- Hervé NOUVELLON (canton de Rémalard)

- Nicole PATRIER (canton de Trun)

- Thierry THOMAS (canton d’Argentan)

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Jeu-Concours : devinez qui sera élue Miss France 2022
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Anne-Marie Denis réélue à la tête de la FDSEA de l'Orne
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter