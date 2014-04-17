Anne-Marie Denis réélue à la tête de la FDSEA de l'Orne

Ce renouvellement avait débuté dès janvier 2014 avec les élections des représentants communaux, puis cantonaux.
Les différentes sections spécialisées ont également élu leur responsable.
Le nouveau bureau de la FDSEA est composé de :
- Présidente : Anne-Marie DENIS (canton de Messei)
- Secrétaire Général : Marc GEGU (canton de Moulins-la- Marche)
- Secrétaire Général adjoint : Alain FLEURIEL (canton du Mêle-sur-Sarthe)
- 1èr Vice Président : Olivier BOREL (canton d’Athis de l’Orne)
- 2ème Vice Président : Jean GRIMBERT (canton de Gacé)
- 3ème Vice Président : Jean-Luc DELAUNAY (canton de Briouze)
- 4ème Vice Président : Jean-Pierre PREVOST (canton de Tourouvre)
- 5ème Vice Président : Didier LOISEAU (canton de Pervenchères)
- Trésorier : Daniel GENISSEL (canton de Mortrée)
- Membres :
- Dominique BAYER (canton de Juvigny-sous-Andaine)
- David BECHET (canton de Briouze)
- Guillaume CHANTEPIE (canton de Mortagne au Perche)
- Sylvain DELYE (canton du Mêle-sur-Sarthe)
- Eric HATTEVILLE (canton de Tinchebray)
- Hervé NOUVELLON (canton de Rémalard)
- Nicole PATRIER (canton de Trun)
- Thierry THOMAS (canton d’Argentan)