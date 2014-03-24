61006. Argentan : Pierre Pavis loin devant, le FN à 20 %

Pierre Pavis, candidat PS/PC/PRG, obtiendrait 55.41 % des voix, devant Odile Lecrosnier (UDI/UMP) et le candidat Front National Lionel Stieffel à 19.70 %. Pierre Pavis est réélu pour un nouveau mandat.
Les premières estimations sont tombées Argentan. Pierre Pavis serait loin devant. Le candidat FN fait un score important, pour la seule liste Front National de l'Orne.
