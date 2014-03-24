ECOUTER LA RADIO
61006. Argentan : Pierre Pavis loin devant, le FN à 20 %

Les premières estimations sont tombées Argentan. Pierre Pavis serait loin devant. Le candidat FN fait un score important, pour la seule liste Front National de l'Orne.

Publié le 23/03/2014 à 20h34
Pierre Pavis, candidat PS/PC/PRG, obtiendrait 55.41 % des voix, devant Odile Lecrosnier (UDI/UMP) et le candidat Front National Lionel Stieffel à 19.70 %. Pierre Pavis est réélu pour un nouveau mandat.

