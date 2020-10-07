Musique. Eddie Van Halen, leader du groupe Van Halen, est mort
L'annonce de la mort d'Eddie Van Halen a été faite hier, mardi 6 octobre.
Eddie Van Halen avait 65 ans?
Le monde de la musique métal est en deuil. Eddie Van Halen, leader du groupe mythique de heavy metal, Van Halen, est décédé mardi 6 octobre. C'est son fils, Wolf, qui l'a annoncé sur son compte Instagram.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.
À 65 ans, Eddie Van Halen était touché par la maladie. Il avait fondé le groupe Van Halen en 1972 avec David Lee Roth, son chanteur et Alex, l'un de ses fils. Leur premier album éponyme était sorti en 1975. Leur plus grand classique : le hit Jump, paru en 1984.
COMMENTAIRES