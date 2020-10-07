Crues: Macron à la rencontre des sinistrés dans les Alpes-Maritimes
Eddie Van Halen, leader du groupe Van Halen, est mort
La chimie boucle les Nobel scientifiques
L'Espagne dévoile son plan de relance
Roland-Garros: les Argentins créent la surprise, Thiem craque
Feu vert de l'Assemblée au retour des néonicotinoïdes, les LREM divisés
Habillée en Chanel comme une star hollywoodienne
L'État appelle au dialogue entre Veolia et Suez, bien décidé à résister
Tennis: soupçons de match truqué à Roland-Garros, une enquête ouverte
Selon une étude INSEE, 7 300 Britanniques résident dans la région
Présidentielle: Kamala Harris prête à "mener le réquistoire" contre Mike Pence
Covid-19 : la préfecture donne son feu vert au rallycross des Ducs
Coup de pouce pour la rénovation des logements privés
Le projet architectural dévoilé pour le futur lycée du Roumois
Le MuMa fermé ponctuellement pour travaux
Musique. Eddie Van Halen, leader du groupe Van Halen, est mort

L'annonce de la mort d'Eddie Van Halen a été faite hier, mardi 6 octobre.

Eddie Van Halen avait 65 ans?

Publié le

Par Pierre-Charles Binet

Le monde de la musique métal est en deuil. Eddie Van Halen, leader du groupe mythique de heavy metal, Van Halen, est décédé mardi 6 octobre. C'est son fils, Wolf, qui l'a annoncé sur son compte Instagram.

À 65 ans, Eddie Van Halen était touché par la maladie. Il avait fondé le groupe Van Halen en 1972 avec David Lee Roth, son chanteur et Alex, l'un de ses fils. Leur premier album éponyme était sorti en 1975. Leur plus grand classique : le hit Jump, paru en 1984.

Galerie photos

