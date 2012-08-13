Tendance emploi du mardi 14 août

Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr
Lieu: Valognes (50)
Poste: Chargé(e) d'affaires BTP
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h / semaine
Expérience: 2 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° : 997868X
Lieu: Saint-Lô (50)
Poste: Formateur-conseil / Formatrice-conseil
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 17h30 hebdo
Expérience: 6 mois
Exigences: Permis B
Offre n° 698225I
Contact direct : POLE EMPLOI SAINT LO PLACE GEORGES POMPIDOU 50009 SAINT-LO epro.50021@pole-emploi.fr EPRO.50021@POLE-EMPLOI.FR
Lieu: Caen (14)
Poste: Webmasteur développeur / développeuse
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 39h hebdo
Expérience: 3 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 869219I
Contact direct : MME SOPHIE HOCHET email : sophie.hochet@ca-normandie.fr
Lieu: Bayeux (14)
Poste: Assistant(e) de gestion d'entreprise
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h hebdo
Expérience: 1 an
Exigences: Bac+2 ou équivalent Gestion commercial exigé ou Gestion financière
Offre n° 698234I
Lieu: Alençon (61)
Poste: Chaudronnier / Chaudronnière tôle fine
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h hebdo
Expérience: 1 an minimum en chaudronnerie
Exigences: CAP, BEP ou équivalent Chaudronnerie inox exigé
Offre n° 698249I
Contact direct :POLE EMPLOI ALENCON 62 AVENUE DE QUAKENBRUCK 61014 ALENCON BP 356 ape.61016@pole-emploi.fr
Lieu: Sées (61)
Poste: Infirmier / Infirmière généraliste
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h hebdo
Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e)
Exigences:
Offre n° 869170I
Contact direct:RESIDENCE STE THERESE - Mle PORTE GWENAELLE 18B RUE D ARGENTAN 61500 SEES