Tendance emploi du mardi 14 août

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans Tendance Emploi ce mardi 14 août. Retrouvez Tendance Emploi du lundi au vendredi à 12h45 dans La Voix des Normands.

Publié le 14/08/2012 à 12h45 - Par Nolwenn
Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr

 

Lieu: Valognes (50)

Poste: Chargé(e) d'affaires BTP

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h / semaine

Expérience: 2 ans

Exigences:

Offre n° : 997868X

 

Lieu: Saint-Lô (50)

Poste: Formateur-conseil / Formatrice-conseil

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 17h30 hebdo

Expérience: 6 mois

Exigences: Permis B

Offre n° 698225I

Contact direct : POLE EMPLOI SAINT LO PLACE GEORGES POMPIDOU 50009 SAINT-LO epro.50021@pole-emploi.fr EPRO.50021@POLE-EMPLOI.FR

 

Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste: Webmasteur développeur / développeuse

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 39h hebdo

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences:

Offre n° 869219I

Contact direct : MME SOPHIE HOCHET email : sophie.hochet@ca-normandie.fr

 

Lieu: Bayeux (14)

Poste: Assistant(e) de gestion d'entreprise

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: 1 an

Exigences: Bac+2 ou équivalent Gestion commercial exigé ou Gestion financière

Offre n° 698234I

 

Lieu: Alençon (61)

Poste: Chaudronnier / Chaudronnière tôle fine

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: 1 an minimum en chaudronnerie

Exigences: CAP, BEP ou équivalent Chaudronnerie inox exigé

Offre n° 698249I

Contact direct :POLE EMPLOI ALENCON 62 AVENUE DE QUAKENBRUCK 61014 ALENCON BP 356 ape.61016@pole-emploi.fr

 

Lieu: Sées (61)

Poste: Infirmier / Infirmière généraliste

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences:

Offre n° 869170I

Contact direct:RESIDENCE STE THERESE - Mle PORTE GWENAELLE 18B RUE D ARGENTAN 61500 SEES

 

 

