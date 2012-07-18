Tendance emploi du jeudi 19 juillet

Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr
Lieu: Cherbourg-Octeville (50)
Poste: Chef d'exploitation de carrière
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 37h / semaine
Expérience: 3 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° : 868382I
Contact direct : M. BARDOUX JACQUES email : jbl-consultants@wanadoo.fr
Lieu: Saint-Pierre-de-Semilly (50)
Poste: Aide-comptable
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 8h hebdo
Expérience: 5 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 868341I
Contact direct : POLE EMPLOI SAINT LO PLACE GEORGES POMPIDOU 50009 SAINT-LO epro.50021@pole-emploi.fr
Lieu: Caen (14)
Poste: Peintre en batîment
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h hebdo
Expérience: 3 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 868336I
Contact direct : MONSIEUR ERWAN LABORIE - M. LABORIE 84 RUE DU LONDEL 14200 HEROUVILLE SAINT CLAIR
Lieu: Bretteville-sur-Odon (14)
Poste: Secrétaire médicosocial(e)
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h hebdo
Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e)
Exigences: Permis B / Bac+2 ou équivalent Santé secteur sanitaire souhaité / Langues des signes
Offre n° 696575I
Lieu: Alençon (61)
Poste: Chauffagiste
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 37h hebdo
Expérience: 3 ans
Exigences: Diplôme chauffage, génie thermique / Permis B
Offre n° 995746X
Lieu: Occagnes (61)
Poste: Chef de cuisine
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h hebdo
Expérience: 2 ans
Exigences: CAP, BEP ou équivalent cuisine collectivité exigé
Offre n° 696578I