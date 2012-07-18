ECOUTER LA RADIO
Tendance emploi du jeudi 19 juillet

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans Tendance Emploi ce jeudi 19 juillet. Retrouvez Tendance Emploi du lundi au vendredi à 12h45 dans La Voix des Normands.

Publié le 19/07/2012 à 12h45 - Par Nolwenn
Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr

Lieu: Cherbourg-Octeville (50)

Poste: Chef d'exploitation de carrière

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 37h / semaine

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences:

Offre n° : 868382I

Contact direct : M. BARDOUX JACQUES email : jbl-consultants@wanadoo.fr

 

Lieu: Saint-Pierre-de-Semilly (50)

Poste: Aide-comptable

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 8h hebdo

Expérience: 5 ans

Exigences:

Offre n° 868341I

Contact direct : POLE EMPLOI SAINT LO PLACE GEORGES POMPIDOU 50009 SAINT-LO epro.50021@pole-emploi.fr

 

Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste: Peintre en batîment

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences:

Offre n° 868336I

Contact direct : MONSIEUR ERWAN LABORIE - M. LABORIE 84 RUE DU LONDEL 14200 HEROUVILLE SAINT CLAIR

 

Lieu: Bretteville-sur-Odon (14)

Poste: Secrétaire médicosocial(e)

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: Débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences: Permis B / Bac+2 ou équivalent Santé secteur sanitaire souhaité / Langues des signes

Offre n° 696575I

 

Lieu: Alençon (61)

Poste: Chauffagiste

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 37h hebdo

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences: Diplôme chauffage, génie thermique / Permis B

Offre n° 995746X

 

Lieu: Occagnes (61)

Poste: Chef de cuisine

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h hebdo

Expérience: 2 ans

Exigences: CAP, BEP ou équivalent cuisine collectivité exigé

Offre n° 696578I

Tendance emploi du jeudi 19 juillet
