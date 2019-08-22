De l'extrême ce week-end au Havre

Le Fise 2019 s'installe au Havre (Seine-Maritime) du 23 au 25 août 2019 sur l'esplanade de la plage, à hauteur du skatepark. 45 000 spectateurs sont attendus et 150 participants avec les meilleurs pratiquants français et quelques internationaux de chaque discipline (BMX, skateboard, roller et trottinette) qui font le déplacement.

BMX et skate aux JO

Avec leur récente intégration au programme des JO de Tokyo 2020 et Paris 2024, le skateboard et le BMX sont en pleine expansion. La compétition est labellisée C1 ce qui permettra aux riders de gagner des points comptants pour la qualification aux Jeux olympiques. C'est donc de la haute compétition qui s'annonce au Havre.

L'étape normande est la cinquième du Fise (Canet-en-Roussillon en mai, Monteux et Besançon en juin, Anglet et Le Havre en août ainsi que la finale à Reims en septembre).

Programme havrais

L'événement se déroule sur l'esplanade de la plage du Havre. En plus des compétitions, les spectateurs profiteront également de démonstrations de BMX Flatland et d'initiations.

Vendredi 24 août

• 16h00 – 16h50 Qualification Trottinette Bowl Junior & Women Open

• 17h30 – 18h20 Qualification Trottinette Bowl Amateur

• 18h30 – 20h50 Qualification BMX Freestyle Park Pro

• 18h40 – 19h30 Qualification Trottinette Bowl Pro



Samedi 25 août

• 10h00 – 10h30 Qualification BMX Freestyle Park U14

• 11h00 – 11h30 Qualification BMX Freestyle Park U17

• 11h00 – 12h00 Initiations BMX Flatland

• 11h30 – 12h10 Qualification Skateboard Bowl Junior & Women Open

• 12h00 – 12h40 Qualification BMX Freestyle Park Women & Women Junior

• 12h50 – 13h10 Finale Trottinette Bowl Junior & Women Open

• 13h00 – 13h20 Qualification Roller Freestyle Park Junior & Women Junior

• 13h35 – Remise des prix

• 13h50 – 14h10 Démonstration BMX Flatland Pro

• 14h10 – 15h00 Initiations BMX Flatland

• 14h10 – 15h40 Qualification BMX Freestyle Park Amateur

• 14h30 – 15h10 Qualification Skateboard Bowl Amateur

• 15h00 – 15h15 Démonstration BMX Flatland Pro

• 15h40 – 16h15 Finale Trottinette Bowl Amateur

• 16h00 – 16h20 BMX Bunny Up Contest U14 / U17

• 16h10 – 16h50 Qualification Roller Freestyle Park Amateur & Women

• 16h30 – 16h45 Démonstration BMX Flatland Pro

• 16h40 – 17h25 Finale Trottinette Bowl Pro

• 16h45 – 17h35 Initiations BMX Flatland

• 17h25 – Remise des prix

• 17h35 – 17h50 Démonstration BMX Flatland Pro

• 17h30 – 18h20 Qualification Roller Freestyle Park Pro

• 17h50 – 18h10 BMX Bunny Up Contest Amateur / Pro

• 18h20 – 19h00 Qualification Skateboard Bowl Pro

• 19h00 – 20h50 Demi-Finale BMX Freestyle Park Pro



Dimanche 26 Août

• 09h00 – 09h50 Session BMX Freestyle / Roller Freestyle (non finalistes)

• 10h05 – 10h20 Finale Roller Freestyle Park Junior & Women Junior

• 10h40 – 11h10 Finale BMX Freestyle Park U14

• 11h00 – 12h00 Initiations BMX Flatland

• 11h25 – 11h50 Finale BMX Freestyle Park U17

• 11h40 – 12h20 Finale Skateboard Bowl Junior & Women Open

• 12h15 – 12h30 Démonstration BMX Flatland Pro 12h20 Remise des prix

• 12h20 – 13h00 Finale BMX Freestyle Park Women & Junior Women

• 13h00 – 13h30 Finale Skateboard Bowl Amateur

• 13h30 – 13h55 Finale Roller Freestyle Park Amateur & Women

• 13h30 – 13h50 BMX Jeu du Carré

• 14h00 – 14h15 Démonstration BMX Flatland Pro

• 14h15 – 14h55 Initiations BMX Flatland

• 14h20 – 14h50 Finale BMX Freestyle Park Amateur

• 14h30 – 14h55 Roller High Air Contest

• 14h55 – 15h10 Démonstration BMX Flatland Pro

• 15h10 – Remise des prix

• 15h10 – 16h00 Initiations BMX Flatland

• 15h25 – 16h15 Finale Roller Freestyle Park Pro

• 16h05 – 16h35 Finale Skateboard Bowl Pro

• 16h35 – 16h50 Démonstration BMX Flatland Pro

• 16h50 – 17h50 Finale BMX Freestyle Park Pro

• 17h50 – Remise des prix



