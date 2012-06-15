Tendance emploi du vendredi 15 juin

Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr
Lieu: CAEN (14)
Poste: ELECTRICIEN BATIMENT
Contrat: INTERIM 1 mois
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 1 à 2 ans
Exigences: Expérience obligatoire sur de l'éclairage public, habilité B1V ou B0-H0, titulaire du CACES Nacelle
Contact direct: CV à l'agence SAMSIC ENMPOI , 35 rue Saint Michel 14000 CAEN
Lieu: Saint Lô (50)
Poste: Mécanicien(ne)-réparateur(trice) engins levage, manutention
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 39h
Expérience: 2 ans
Exigences: bac pro électrotechnique
Offre n° 956814U
Contact direct:M. CHRISTOPHE VILLARD email : cvillard@kiloutou.fr
Lieu: Sérigny (61)
Poste: Plombier(e) chauffagiste
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 3 ans
Exigences: permis B + CAP/BEP plombier-chauffagiste
Offre n° 691071I
Lieu: Caen (14)
Poste: Férailleur(se)
Contrat: interim 1 an
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 5 ans
Exigences:
Contact direct: contactez Maïa à l’agence Triangle au 02.31.06.24.92
Lieu: Manche
Poste: Ingénieur(e) en chaudronnerie de production
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience:3 ans
Exigences: permis B
Offre n° 861689I
Lieu: Alençon (61)
Poste: Opérateur(trice) prod équipement automatisé constr mécanique
Contrat: CDD 3 mois
Temps de travail: 39h
Expérience: débutant(e) accepté(e)
Exigences:
Offre n° 866467I
Contact direct: PROGRESSIS GE - M. CONNAN JEAN-LUC candidat@progressisge.fr