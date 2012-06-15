ECOUTER LA RADIO
Tendance emploi du vendredi 15 juin

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans Tendance Emploi ce vendredi 15 juin. Retrouvez Tendance Emploi du mardi au vendredi à 12h45 dans Tout Laure du monde.

Publié le 15/06/2012 à 12h45 - Par Laure
Retrouvez toutes ces offres sur www.pole-emploi.fr

Lieu: CAEN (14)

Poste: ELECTRICIEN BATIMENT

Contrat: INTERIM 1 mois

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 1 à 2 ans

Exigences: Expérience obligatoire sur de l'éclairage public, habilité B1V ou B0-H0, titulaire du CACES Nacelle

Contact direct: CV à l'agence SAMSIC ENMPOI , 35 rue Saint Michel 14000 CAEN

Lieu: Saint Lô (50)

Poste: Mécanicien(ne)-réparateur(trice) engins levage, manutention

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 39h

Expérience: 2 ans

Exigences: bac pro électrotechnique

Offre n° 956814U

Contact direct:M. CHRISTOPHE VILLARD email : cvillard@kiloutou.fr

Lieu: Sérigny (61)

Poste: Plombier(e) chauffagiste

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 3 ans

Exigences: permis B + CAP/BEP plombier-chauffagiste

Offre n° 691071I

Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste: Férailleur(se)

Contrat: interim 1 an

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 5 ans

Exigences:

Contact direct: contactez Maïa à l’agence Triangle au 02.31.06.24.92

Lieu: Manche

Poste: Ingénieur(e) en chaudronnerie de production

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience:3 ans

Exigences: permis B

Offre n° 861689I

Lieu: Alençon (61)

Poste: Opérateur(trice) prod équipement automatisé constr mécanique

Contrat: CDD 3 mois

Temps de travail: 39h

Expérience: débutant(e) accepté(e)

Exigences:

Offre n° 866467I

Contact direct: PROGRESSIS GE - M. CONNAN JEAN-LUC candidat@progressisge.fr

