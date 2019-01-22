Hors Normandie. Oscars 2019 : La liste des nommés

MEILLEUR FILM :

Black Panther de Ryan Coogler

Blackkklansman de Spike Lee

Bohemian Rhapsody de Bryan Singer

La Favorite de Yorgos Lanthimos

Green Book de Peter Farrelly

Roma d'Alfonso Cuaron

A Star is Born de Bradley Cooper

Vice d'Adam McKay

MEILLEUR RÉALISATEUR :

Spike Lee pour Blackkklansman

Pawel Pawlikowski pour Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos pour La Favorite

Alfonso Cuaron pour Roma

Adam McKay pour Vice

MEILLEURE ACTRICE :

Yalitza Aparicio dans Roma

Grenn Close dans The Wife

Olivia Colman dans La Favorite

Lady Gaga dans A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy dans Can You Ever Forgive Me ?

MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE :

Amy Adams dans Vice

Marina de Tavira dans Roma

Regina King pour Si Beale Street pouvait parler

Emma Stone dans La Favorite

Rachel Weisz dans La Favorite

MEILLEUR ACTEUR :

Christian Bale dans Vice

Bradley Cooper dans A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe dans At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek dans Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen dans Green Book

MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE :

Mahershala Ali dans Green Book

Adam Driver dans Blackkklansman

Sam Elliott dans A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant dans Can You Ever Forgive Me ?

Sam Rockwell dans Vice

MEILLEURE PHOTOGRAPHIE :

Cold War

La Favorite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

MEILLEUR SCÉNARIO ORIGINAL :

La Favorite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

MEILLEUR SCÉNARIO ADAPTÉ :

La Ballade de Buster Scruggs

Blackkkklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me ?

Si Beale Street pouvait parler

A Star is Born

MEILLEUR FILM ÉTRANGER :

Capharnaüm

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Une Affaire de famille

MEILLEUR FILM D'ANIMATION :

Les Indestructibles 2

L'Île aux chiens

Mirai, ma petite soeur

Ralph 2.0

Spider-Man New Generation

MEILLEUR DOCUMENTAIRE :

Free Solo

Hale County this Morning this Evening

Minding the Gap

RBG

Of Fathers and Sons

MEILLEUR COURT-METRAGE DOCUMENTAIRE :

End Game

Black Sheep

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

MEILLEURS COSTUMES :

La Ballade de Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Le Retour de Mary Poppins

La Favorite

Marie Stuart, Reine d'Ecosse

MEILLEUR MONTAGE :

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

La Favorite

Green Book

Vice

MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON :

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Quiet Place

MEILLEUR MIXAGE SON :

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

MEILLEURS EFFETS SPÉCIAUX :

Avengers : Infinity War

Jean-Christophe et Winnie

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo : A Star Wars Story

MEILLEURS DÉCORS :

Black Panther

La Favorite

First Man

Le Retour de Mary Poppins

Roma

MEILLEURS MAQUILLAGES ET COIFFURES :

Border

Marie Stuart, Reine d'Ecosse

Vice

MEILLEUR COURT-MÉTRAGE :

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

MEILLEUR COURT-MÉTRAGE ANIMÉ :

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE :

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Si Beale Street pouvait parler

L'île aux chiens

Le Retour de Mary Poppins

MEILLEURE CHANSON :

"All the Stars", Black Panther

"I'll Flight", RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go", Le Retour de Mary Poppins

"Shallow", A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings", La Ballade de Buster Scruggs

