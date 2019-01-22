Hors Normandie. Oscars 2019 : La liste des nommés

MEILLEUR FILM :
Black Panther de Ryan Coogler
Blackkklansman de Spike Lee
Bohemian Rhapsody de Bryan Singer
La Favorite de Yorgos Lanthimos
Green Book de Peter Farrelly
Roma d'Alfonso Cuaron
A Star is Born de Bradley Cooper
Vice d'Adam McKay
MEILLEUR RÉALISATEUR :
Spike Lee pour Blackkklansman
Pawel Pawlikowski pour Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos pour La Favorite
Alfonso Cuaron pour Roma
Adam McKay pour Vice
MEILLEURE ACTRICE :
Yalitza Aparicio dans Roma
Grenn Close dans The Wife
Olivia Colman dans La Favorite
Lady Gaga dans A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy dans Can You Ever Forgive Me ?
MEILLEURE ACTRICE DANS UN SECOND RÔLE :
Amy Adams dans Vice
Marina de Tavira dans Roma
Regina King pour Si Beale Street pouvait parler
Emma Stone dans La Favorite
Rachel Weisz dans La Favorite
MEILLEUR ACTEUR :
Christian Bale dans Vice
Bradley Cooper dans A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe dans At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek dans Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen dans Green Book
MEILLEUR ACTEUR DANS UN SECOND RÔLE :
Mahershala Ali dans Green Book
Adam Driver dans Blackkklansman
Sam Elliott dans A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant dans Can You Ever Forgive Me ?
Sam Rockwell dans Vice
MEILLEURE PHOTOGRAPHIE :
Cold War
La Favorite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
MEILLEUR SCÉNARIO ORIGINAL :
La Favorite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
MEILLEUR SCÉNARIO ADAPTÉ :
La Ballade de Buster Scruggs
Blackkkklansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me ?
Si Beale Street pouvait parler
A Star is Born
MEILLEUR FILM ÉTRANGER :
Capharnaüm
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Une Affaire de famille
MEILLEUR FILM D'ANIMATION :
Les Indestructibles 2
L'Île aux chiens
Mirai, ma petite soeur
Ralph 2.0
Spider-Man New Generation
MEILLEUR DOCUMENTAIRE :
Free Solo
Hale County this Morning this Evening
Minding the Gap
RBG
Of Fathers and Sons
MEILLEUR COURT-METRAGE DOCUMENTAIRE :
End Game
Black Sheep
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
MEILLEURS COSTUMES :
La Ballade de Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Le Retour de Mary Poppins
La Favorite
Marie Stuart, Reine d'Ecosse
MEILLEUR MONTAGE :
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
La Favorite
Green Book
Vice
MEILLEUR MONTAGE SON :
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Quiet Place
MEILLEUR MIXAGE SON :
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
MEILLEURS EFFETS SPÉCIAUX :
Avengers : Infinity War
Jean-Christophe et Winnie
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo : A Star Wars Story
MEILLEURS DÉCORS :
Black Panther
La Favorite
First Man
Le Retour de Mary Poppins
Roma
MEILLEURS MAQUILLAGES ET COIFFURES :
Border
Marie Stuart, Reine d'Ecosse
Vice
MEILLEUR COURT-MÉTRAGE :
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
MEILLEUR COURT-MÉTRAGE ANIMÉ :
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE :
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
Si Beale Street pouvait parler
L'île aux chiens
Le Retour de Mary Poppins
MEILLEURE CHANSON :
"All the Stars", Black Panther
"I'll Flight", RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go", Le Retour de Mary Poppins
"Shallow", A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings", La Ballade de Buster Scruggs
