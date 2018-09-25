ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : BLESSE-MOI - THERAPIE TAXI Ecouter la radio

Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits pour ce mardi 25 septembre à Fontainebleau

Ce mardi 25 septembre 2018, le prix Roland Fougedoire se court sur l'hippodrome de Fontainebleau dans la 1ère course, 16 partants sur 2000 mètres.

Publié le 25/09/2018 à 07h02
Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits pour ce mardi 25 septembre à Fontainebleau

Le 2 Pascasha d'or
Le 11 Foulognes
Le 8 Dance with stars
Le 12 Galdan
Le 4 Veakalto
Le 3 Zariyano
Le 1 Heaven of Earth
Le 7 Bharuch

Départ à 13h47

 

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits pour ce mardi 25 septembre à Fontainebleau
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter