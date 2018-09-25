Vos pronostics hippiques gratuits pour ce mardi 25 septembre à Fontainebleau

Le 2 Pascasha d'or
Le 11 Foulognes
Le 8 Dance with stars
Le 12 Galdan
Le 4 Veakalto
Le 3 Zariyano
Le 1 Heaven of Earth
Le 7 Bharuch
Départ à 13h47
Ce mardi 25 septembre 2018, le prix Roland Fougedoire se court sur l'hippodrome de Fontainebleau dans la 1ère course, 16 partants sur 2000 mètres.
