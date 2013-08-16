ECOUTER LA RADIO
Normandie Horse Show, le programme complet du vendredi 16 août

Le programme de ce vendredi 16 août 2013 est chargé pour l'édition 2013 du Normandie Horse Show à Saint-Lô. CSO, championnat d'Europe de Horse-Ball, Elevage avec le championnat de France foals selle Français... Découvrez le programme.

Publié le 16/08/2013 à 09h32 - Par Jean-Baptiste Bancaud
Le programme du Normandie Horse Show du vendredi 16 août 2013 - Tendance Ouest - JBB

CARRIERE “URIEL”
CSO - Epreuves internationales
08h00 : CSI 7 ans - Prix de la Ferme du Lavoir - 135
10h45 : CSI* - Prix IFCE - 130
14h30:CSI** - Prix de la Ville de Saint-Lô et de Saint-Lô
Agglomération - 145
17h15 : CSI** - Prix France Assistance Protection - 135

CARRIERE “NORMANDIE 2014”- 2 pistes
CSO - Epreuves internationales + Amateur
09h30 : CSI Poney - Prix Ibis Budget Saint-Lô -120
11h00 : Amateur 1 Vitesse - 115
15h00 : Amateur Elite Vitesse - 120

PISTE 3
CSO - Epreuves internationales + Amateur
09h30 : Amateur 2 Vitesse - 105
15h00 : CSI* - Prix Contact - 120

HALL DU CPE
Horse-Ball - Championnats d’Europe
17h40 : Pro Elite - Portugal vs Espagne
18h20 : Moins de 16 ans - Espagne vs France
19h15 : Ladies - Petite Finale
Belgique vs Portugal
19h55 : Pro Elite - France vs Autriche
20h35 : Moins de 16 ans - Belgique vs Italie

COUR DU HARAS NATIONAL
Elevage - Championnat de France
Foals Selle Français
13h30 : Mâles Jeunes - 23 eng.
13h30 : Femelles Jeunes - 19 eng.
15h15 : Femelles Agées - 18 eng.
15h30 : Mâles Agés - 22 eng.
16h30 : Défilé des foals
19h30 : Banquet des régions

