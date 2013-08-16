Normandie Horse Show, le programme complet du vendredi 16 août

CARRIERE “URIEL”

CSO - Epreuves internationales

08h00 : CSI 7 ans - Prix de la Ferme du Lavoir - 135

10h45 : CSI* - Prix IFCE - 130

14h30:CSI** - Prix de la Ville de Saint-Lô et de Saint-Lô

Agglomération - 145

17h15 : CSI** - Prix France Assistance Protection - 135

CARRIERE “NORMANDIE 2014”- 2 pistes

CSO - Epreuves internationales + Amateur

09h30 : CSI Poney - Prix Ibis Budget Saint-Lô -120

11h00 : Amateur 1 Vitesse - 115

15h00 : Amateur Elite Vitesse - 120

PISTE 3

CSO - Epreuves internationales + Amateur

09h30 : Amateur 2 Vitesse - 105

15h00 : CSI* - Prix Contact - 120

HALL DU CPE

Horse-Ball - Championnats d’Europe

17h40 : Pro Elite - Portugal vs Espagne

18h20 : Moins de 16 ans - Espagne vs France

19h15 : Ladies - Petite Finale

Belgique vs Portugal

19h55 : Pro Elite - France vs Autriche

20h35 : Moins de 16 ans - Belgique vs Italie

COUR DU HARAS NATIONAL

Elevage - Championnat de France

Foals Selle Français

13h30 : Mâles Jeunes - 23 eng.

13h30 : Femelles Jeunes - 19 eng.

15h15 : Femelles Agées - 18 eng.

15h30 : Mâles Agés - 22 eng.

16h30 : Défilé des foals

19h30 : Banquet des régions