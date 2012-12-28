ECOUTER LA RADIO
Un mashup des 35 meilleurs clips de l'année 2012

Les 35 clips musicaux qui ont marqué 2012 en une seule vidéo.

Publié le 28/12/2012 à 15h03 - Par Wilfried
Un mashup des 35 meilleurs clips de l'année 2012

Ce "chef d'oeuvre" vidéo est signé Renier Mouthaan, il revient sur l'année écoulée dans l'univers musical à travers un montage (mashup) regroupant les 35 meilleurs clips de l'année écoulée.

Dans "2012 Music Video Mashup", c'est 8 minutes de rétrospective pour le plus grand bonheur des tympans.

La liste des clips :

  • Twin Shadow – Five Seconds
  • Frank Ocean – Pyramids
  • Jay-Z & Kanye West – Niggas In Paris
  • Benga – I Will Never Change
  • Flying Lotus – Tiny Tortures
  • Gorillaz – Do Ya Thing
  • Le People De l’Herbe – Parler Le Fracas
  • Noisia – Tommy’s Theme
  • Plan B – Ill Manors
  • Jay-Z & Kanye West – No Church In The Wild
  • C2C – Arcades / C2C – The Beat
  • Psy – Gangnam Style
  • Modeselektor – Evil Twin
  • M83 – Reunion
  • Vitalic – Stamina
  • Justice – New Lands
  • Mikhael Paskalev – I Spy
  • Django Django – Default
  • Alt-J – Something Good
  • Walk Off The Earth – Somebody That I Used To Know
  • The Key Of Awesome – Somebody That I Used To Know
  • Gotye – Easy Way Out
  • Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi – Two Against One
  • The Shins – Simple Song
  • St. Vincent – Cheerleader / M.I.A. – Bad Girls
  • Björk – Mutual Core
  • Björk Mit Funkstorung – All Is Full of Love (Soundtrack to STEADYo)
  • Broken Note – Meltdown
  • Bonobo – Eyesdown (Machinedrum remix)
  • XXYYXX – About You
  • A Winged Victory For A Sullen – Requiem For The Static King Part One
  • Antony & The Johnsons – Cut The World
  • Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto – By This River
