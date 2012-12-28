Un mashup des 35 meilleurs clips de l'année 2012

Ce "chef d'oeuvre" vidéo est signé Renier Mouthaan, il revient sur l'année écoulée dans l'univers musical à travers un montage (mashup) regroupant les 35 meilleurs clips de l'année écoulée.
Dans "2012 Music Video Mashup", c'est 8 minutes de rétrospective pour le plus grand bonheur des tympans.
La liste des clips :
- Twin Shadow – Five Seconds
- Frank Ocean – Pyramids
- Jay-Z & Kanye West – Niggas In Paris
- Benga – I Will Never Change
- Flying Lotus – Tiny Tortures
- Gorillaz – Do Ya Thing
- Le People De l’Herbe – Parler Le Fracas
- Noisia – Tommy’s Theme
- Plan B – Ill Manors
- Jay-Z & Kanye West – No Church In The Wild
- C2C – Arcades / C2C – The Beat
- Psy – Gangnam Style
- Modeselektor – Evil Twin
- M83 – Reunion
- Vitalic – Stamina
- Justice – New Lands
- Mikhael Paskalev – I Spy
- Django Django – Default
- Alt-J – Something Good
- Walk Off The Earth – Somebody That I Used To Know
- The Key Of Awesome – Somebody That I Used To Know
- Gotye – Easy Way Out
- Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi – Two Against One
- The Shins – Simple Song
- St. Vincent – Cheerleader / M.I.A. – Bad Girls
- Björk – Mutual Core
- Björk Mit Funkstorung – All Is Full of Love (Soundtrack to STEADYo)
- Broken Note – Meltdown
- Bonobo – Eyesdown (Machinedrum remix)
- XXYYXX – About You
- A Winged Victory For A Sullen – Requiem For The Static King Part One
- Antony & The Johnsons – Cut The World
- Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto – By This River
