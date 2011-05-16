ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest
S'abonner à la Newsletter

En ce moment : OH MY GOD - ADELE Ecouter la radio

Ils ont fait les hits de l'année 2010 !

Comme chaque année, Dj Earworm propose son mix regroupant les succès de l'année, une année de musique résumé en 5 min.

Publié le 29/12/2010 à 14h42 - Par Charles
Ils ont fait les hits de l'année 2010 !

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taïo Cruz, Kesha, Enrique Iglesias, Usher, Marron 5, Black Eyed Peas ou encore Lady Antebellum, ils ont fait cette année 2010 côté musique.

Retrouvez les plus grandes stars de la planète dans un montage audio et vidéo qui résume cette année musicale.


 

La playlist du bootleg de Dj Earworm "United States of Pop":

Ke$ha - Tik Tok
Lady Antebellum - Need You Now
Train - Hey, Soul Sister
Katy Perry Featuring Snoop Dogg - California Gurls
Usher Featuring will.i.am - OMG
B.O.B. Featuring Hayley Williams - Airplanes
Eminem Featuring Rihanna - Love the Way You Lie
Lady Gaga - Bad Romance
Taio Cruz - Dynamite
Taio Cruz Featuring Ludacris - Break Your Heart
B.O.B. Featuring Bruno Mars - Nothin' On You
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Pitbull - I Like It
Young Money Featuring Lloyd - Bedrock
Jason Derulo - In My Head
Rihanna - Rude Boy
Lady Gaga Featuring Beyonce - Telephone
Katy Perry - Teenage Dream
Bruno Mars - Just the Way You Are
Mike Posner - Cooler Than Me
The Black Eyed Peas - Imma Be
Jay-Z + Alicia Keys - Empire State of Mind
Usher Featuring Pitbull - DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love
Travie McCoy Featuring Bruno Mars - Billionaire
Eminem - Not Afraid
Iyaz - Replay

Recevez l'essentiel de l'actualité chaque jour par email
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest
Lire les journaux
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Ils ont fait les hits de l'année 2010 !
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter