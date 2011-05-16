Ils ont fait les hits de l'année 2010 !

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taïo Cruz, Kesha, Enrique Iglesias, Usher, Marron 5, Black Eyed Peas ou encore Lady Antebellum, ils ont fait cette année 2010 côté musique.

Retrouvez les plus grandes stars de la planète dans un montage audio et vidéo qui résume cette année musicale.





La playlist du bootleg de Dj Earworm "United States of Pop":

Ke$ha - Tik Tok

Lady Antebellum - Need You Now

Train - Hey, Soul Sister

Katy Perry Featuring Snoop Dogg - California Gurls

Usher Featuring will.i.am - OMG

B.O.B. Featuring Hayley Williams - Airplanes

Eminem Featuring Rihanna - Love the Way You Lie

Lady Gaga - Bad Romance

Taio Cruz - Dynamite

Taio Cruz Featuring Ludacris - Break Your Heart

B.O.B. Featuring Bruno Mars - Nothin' On You

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Pitbull - I Like It

Young Money Featuring Lloyd - Bedrock

Jason Derulo - In My Head

Rihanna - Rude Boy

Lady Gaga Featuring Beyonce - Telephone

Katy Perry - Teenage Dream

Bruno Mars - Just the Way You Are

Mike Posner - Cooler Than Me

The Black Eyed Peas - Imma Be

Jay-Z + Alicia Keys - Empire State of Mind

Usher Featuring Pitbull - DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love

Travie McCoy Featuring Bruno Mars - Billionaire

Eminem - Not Afraid

Iyaz - Replay