Jeu vidéo : Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 dans "Let's Sing 2014"

Aux titres contemporains s'ajoutent des tubes mondiaux bien plus anciens comme "I Should Be So Lucky" de Kylie Minogue, "Eternal Flame" des Bangles, le très remuant "I Like To Move It" de Reel 2 Real et l'incontournable "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?" de Culture Club.
Plusieurs joueurs peuvent s'affronter sur quelque quarante titres, en solo, en duo ou à quatre.
La liste complète des morceaux de "Let's Sing 2014" :
Lady Gaga - The Edge of Glory
Bruno Mars - Locked Out Of Heaven
Olly Murs feat. Flo Rida - Troublemaker
Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
James Arthur - Impossible
Lykke Li - I Follow Rivers
Ke$ha - Die Young
Maroon 5 - One More Night
Usher feat. Pitbull - DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love
Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
Tiny Tempah - Written In The Stars
Martin Solveig feat. Dragonette - Hello
Sean Paul - Get Busy
Plain White T's - Hey There Delilah
Kylie Minogue - I Should Be So Lucky
OneRepublic - Apologize
Gwen Stefani feat. Akon - The Sweet Escape
The Gossip - Heavy Cross
Bruno Mars - When I Was Your Man
Culture Club - Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?
Natalia Kills - Mirrors
La Roux - Bulletproof
Jessie J - Domino
James Morrison feat. Jessie J - Up
Florence + The Machine - Shake It Out
The Bangles - Eternal Flame
Dexy's Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen
All Saints - Never Ever
Ellie Goulding - Lights
Shaggy - Boombastic
En Vogue - My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)
Amerie - 1 Thing
Lionel Richie - All Night Long
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Reel 2 Real - I Like To Move It
Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
A-Ha - Take On Me
Nelly Furtado - Say It Right
Owl City - Fireflies
Village People - YMCA