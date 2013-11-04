Jeu vidéo : Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 dans "Let's Sing 2014"

Aux titres contemporains s'ajoutent des tubes mondiaux bien plus anciens comme "I Should Be So Lucky" de Kylie Minogue, "Eternal Flame" des Bangles, le très remuant "I Like To Move It" de Reel 2 Real et l'incontournable "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?" de Culture Club.

Plusieurs joueurs peuvent s'affronter sur quelque quarante titres, en solo, en duo ou à quatre.

La liste complète des morceaux de "Let's Sing 2014" :

Lady Gaga - The Edge of Glory

Bruno Mars - Locked Out Of Heaven

Olly Murs feat. Flo Rida - Troublemaker

Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe

James Arthur - Impossible

Lykke Li - I Follow Rivers

Ke$ha - Die Young

Maroon 5 - One More Night

Usher feat. Pitbull - DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love

Imagine Dragons - Radioactive

Tiny Tempah - Written In The Stars

Martin Solveig feat. Dragonette - Hello

Sean Paul - Get Busy

Plain White T's - Hey There Delilah

Kylie Minogue - I Should Be So Lucky

OneRepublic - Apologize

Gwen Stefani feat. Akon - The Sweet Escape

The Gossip - Heavy Cross

Bruno Mars - When I Was Your Man

Culture Club - Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?

Natalia Kills - Mirrors

La Roux - Bulletproof

Jessie J - Domino

James Morrison feat. Jessie J - Up

Florence + The Machine - Shake It Out

The Bangles - Eternal Flame

Dexy's Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen

All Saints - Never Ever

Ellie Goulding - Lights

Shaggy - Boombastic

En Vogue - My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)

Amerie - 1 Thing

Lionel Richie - All Night Long

Blondie - Heart of Glass

Reel 2 Real - I Like To Move It

Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)

A-Ha - Take On Me

Nelly Furtado - Say It Right

Owl City - Fireflies

Village People - YMCA