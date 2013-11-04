ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest
Annonces
Légales
S'abonner à la Newsletter

En ce moment : LITTLE BIT OF LOVE - TOM GRENNAN Ecouter la radio

Jeu vidéo : Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 dans "Let's Sing 2014"

Le 7 novembre prochain, les amateurs de karaoké pourront s'adonner à leur hobby favori sur consoles Nintendo Wii et Wii U avec la dernière mouture de "Let's Sing". Au programme : Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Carly Rae Jepsen, Ke$ha, The Gossip ou encore Usher.

Publié le 04/11/2013 à 16h38 - Par Charles
Jeu vidéo : Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 dans

Aux titres contemporains s'ajoutent des tubes mondiaux bien plus anciens comme "I Should Be So Lucky" de Kylie Minogue, "Eternal Flame" des Bangles, le très remuant "I Like To Move It" de Reel 2 Real et l'incontournable "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?" de Culture Club.

Plusieurs joueurs peuvent s'affronter sur quelque quarante titres, en solo, en duo ou à quatre.

La liste complète des morceaux de "Let's Sing 2014" :

Lady Gaga - The Edge of Glory
Bruno Mars - Locked Out Of Heaven
Olly Murs feat. Flo Rida - Troublemaker
Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
James Arthur - Impossible
Lykke Li - I Follow Rivers
Ke$ha - Die Young
Maroon 5 - One More Night
Usher feat. Pitbull - DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love
Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
Tiny Tempah - Written In The Stars
Martin Solveig feat. Dragonette - Hello
Sean Paul - Get Busy
Plain White T's - Hey There Delilah
Kylie Minogue - I Should Be So Lucky
OneRepublic - Apologize
Gwen Stefani feat. Akon - The Sweet Escape
The Gossip - Heavy Cross
Bruno Mars - When I Was Your Man
Culture Club - Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?
Natalia Kills - Mirrors
La Roux - Bulletproof
Jessie J - Domino
James Morrison feat. Jessie J - Up
Florence + The Machine - Shake It Out
The Bangles - Eternal Flame
Dexy's Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen
All Saints - Never Ever
Ellie Goulding - Lights
Shaggy - Boombastic
En Vogue - My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)
Amerie - 1 Thing
Lionel Richie - All Night Long
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Reel 2 Real - I Like To Move It
Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
A-Ha - Take On Me
Nelly Furtado - Say It Right
Owl City - Fireflies
Village People - YMCA

Recevez l'essentiel de l'actualité chaque jour par email
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest
Lire les journaux
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Jeu vidéo : Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 dans "Let's Sing 2014"
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter