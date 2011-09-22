Ouverture des abonnements pour Caen en Ligue 1

RENOUVELLEMENT ABONNEMENTS

Uniquement par Internet: du jeudi 3 juin (10h) au dimanche 20 juin (minuit)

Aux guichets: du mardi 8 juin au mardi 15 juin (de 10h à 19h) et le samedi 12 juin (de 10h à 16h)



ABONNES VOULANT CHANGER DE PLACE

Internet uniquement. Du lundi 21 juin (10h) au mardi 22 juin (minuit)

Guichets. Lundi 21 et mardi 22 juin (de 10h à 19h)



NOUVEAUX ABONNES

Internet uniquement. Du mardi 29 juin (10h) au dimanche 11 juillet (minuit)

Guichets. Du mardi 29 juin au vendredi 2 juillet (de 10h à 19h) et le samedi 3 juillet (de 10h à 16h).

