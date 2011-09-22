ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : TU T'EN IRAS - LA ZARRA Ecouter la radio

Ouverture des abonnements pour Caen en Ligue 1

Les dates des réabonnements, nouveaux abonnements pour la prochaine saison du stade Malherbe caennais sont désormais connues.
A vos claviers d'ordinateurs ... à moins que vous ne préfériez faire la queue aux guichets!

Publié le 17/05/2010 à 15h50 - Par Normandie FM
Ouverture des abonnements pour Caen en Ligue 1
RENOUVELLEMENT ABONNEMENTS
Uniquement par Internet: du jeudi 3 juin (10h) au dimanche 20 juin (minuit)
Aux guichets: du mardi 8 juin au mardi 15 juin (de 10h à 19h) et le samedi 12 juin (de 10h à 16h)

ABONNES VOULANT CHANGER DE PLACE
Internet uniquement. Du lundi 21 juin (10h) au mardi 22 juin (minuit)
Guichets. Lundi 21 et mardi 22 juin (de 10h à 19h)

NOUVEAUX ABONNES
Internet uniquement. Du mardi 29 juin (10h) au dimanche 11 juillet (minuit)
Guichets. Du mardi 29 juin au vendredi 2 juillet (de 10h à 19h) et le samedi 3 juillet (de 10h à 16h).
Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Ouverture des abonnements pour Caen en Ligue 1
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter