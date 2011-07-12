ECOUTER LA RADIO
Lenny Kravitz dévoile le lyric-clip de "Stand"!

Lenny Kravitz sortira le 22 Aout prochain son nouvel album intitulé "Black and White America"! Découvrez le Lyric-clip de "Stand", extrait de cet album!

Publié le 12/07/2011 à 18h34
Lenny Kravitz, après de longs mois de préparation dévoile peu à peu son nouvel album.
Découvrez le lyric-clip du titre très rock "Stand".

Lenny Kravitz sera le 23 Novembre prochain au Palais Omnisport de Paris Bercy!

Voici la tracklist de Black and White America :

1. Black and White America
2. Come On Get It
3. In the Black
4. Liquid Jesus
5. Rock Star City Life
6. Boongie Drop (feat. Jay-Z & DJ Military)
7. Stand
8. Superlove
9. Everything
10. I Can’t Be Without You
11. Looking Back On Love
12. Life Ain’t Ever Been Better Than It Is Now
13. The Faith of a Child
14. Sunflower (feat. Drake)
15. Dream
16. Push
