Lenny Kravitz dévoile le lyric-clip de "Stand"!

Lenny Kravitz, après de longs mois de préparation dévoile peu à peu son nouvel album.

Découvrez le lyric-clip du titre très rock "Stand".



Lenny Kravitz sera le 23 Novembre prochain au Palais Omnisport de Paris Bercy!

Voici la tracklist de Black and White America :

1. Black and White America

2. Come On Get It

3. In the Black

4. Liquid Jesus

5. Rock Star City Life

6. Boongie Drop (feat. Jay-Z & DJ Military)

7. Stand

8. Superlove

9. Everything

10. I Can’t Be Without You

11. Looking Back On Love

12. Life Ain’t Ever Been Better Than It Is Now

13. The Faith of a Child

14. Sunflower (feat. Drake)

15. Dream

16. Push