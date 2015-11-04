69 titres des Beatles en 5 minutes à la batterie

De "Love me do" à "Free as a bird" en passant par "Yellow Submarine" les titres phares des Beatles sont repris en 5 minutes à la batterie par Kye Smith, une belle performance !

Tous les titres écoutés dans la vidéo (dans l'ordre):

Love Me Do

P.S. I Love You

Please Please Me

I Saw Her Standing There

Do You Want to Know a Secret?

From Me to You

Thank You Girl

She Loves You

All My Loving

I Want to Hold Your Hand

Can’t Buy Me Love

A Hard Day’s Night

I Should Have Known Better

If I Fell

I’m Happy Just to Dance With You

And I Love Her

I’ll Cry Instead

You Can’t Do That

I Feel Fine

She’s a Woman

Eight Days a Week

I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party

Ticket to Ride

Yes it Is

Help!

Yesterday

Day Tripper

We Can Work it Out

Drive My Car

Norwegian Wood

Nowhere Man

Michelle

What Goes On

Girl

In My Life

Paperback Writer

Rain

Taxman

Eleanor Rigby

Yellow Submarine

Good Day Sunshine

Got to Get You Into My Life

Strawberry Fields Forever

Penny Lane

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

With a Little Help From My Friends

Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds

A Day in the Life

All You Need is Love

Baby You’re a Rich Man

Hello Goodbye

I Am the Walrus

Lady Madonna

Hey Jude

Revolution

Back in the U.S.S.R.

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Get Back

Don’t Let Me Down

The Ballad of John and Yoko

Come Together

Something

Octopus’s Garden

Here Come’s the Sun

The End

Let it Be

You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)

For You Blue

The Long and Winding Road

Free as a Bird.