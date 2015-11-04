ECOUTER LA RADIO
69 titres des Beatles en 5 minutes à la batterie

Le batteur Kye Smith s'est amusé à reprendre 69 morceaux du groupe des "4 garçons dans le vent" sur le toit d'un hôtel Australien. VIDEO

Publié le 04/11/2015 à 11h33 - Par Wilfried
De "Love me do" à "Free as a bird" en passant par "Yellow Submarine" les titres phares des Beatles sont repris en 5 minutes à la batterie par Kye Smith, une belle performance !

Tous les titres écoutés dans la vidéo (dans l'ordre):

Love Me Do
P.S. I Love You
Please Please Me
I Saw Her Standing There
Do You Want to Know a Secret?
From Me to You
Thank You Girl
She Loves You
All My Loving
I Want to Hold Your Hand
Can’t Buy Me Love
A Hard Day’s Night
I Should Have Known Better
If I Fell
I’m Happy Just to Dance With You
And I Love Her
I’ll Cry Instead
You Can’t Do That
I Feel Fine
She’s a Woman
Eight Days a Week
I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party
Ticket to Ride
Yes it Is
Help!
Yesterday
Day Tripper
We Can Work it Out
Drive My Car
Norwegian Wood
Nowhere Man
Michelle
What Goes On
Girl
In My Life
Paperback Writer
Rain
Taxman
Eleanor Rigby
Yellow Submarine
Good Day Sunshine
Got to Get You Into My Life
Strawberry Fields Forever
Penny Lane
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
With a Little Help From My Friends
Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
A Day in the Life
All You Need is Love
Baby You’re a Rich Man
Hello Goodbye
I Am the Walrus
Lady Madonna
Hey Jude
Revolution
Back in the U.S.S.R.
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Get Back
Don’t Let Me Down
The Ballad of John and Yoko
Come Together
Something
Octopus’s Garden
Here Come’s the Sun
The End
Let it Be
You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)
For You Blue
The Long and Winding Road
Free as a Bird.

