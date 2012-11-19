-M- devance Johnny Hallyday dans les ventes d'albums sur iTunes France

.

Top 10 Albums

1 (E) -M-, Îl

2 (E) Johnny Hallyday, L'Attente

3 (E) One Direction, Take Me Home

4 (E) Lana Del Rey, Born to Die (The Paradise Edition)

5 (+4) Booba, Futur (Pré-commande)

6 (-4) Céline Dion, Sans attendre

7 (E) Génération Goldman (Pré-commande)

8 (E) The Rolling Stones, GRRR!

9 (E) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2 (B.O.F.)

10 (E) Drive (B.O.F.)

Top 10 Singles

1 (=) Adele, Skyfall

2 (=) Psy, Gangnam Style

3 (=) Asaf Avidan & The Mojos, One Day / Reckoning Song

4 (=) Rihanna, Diamonds

5 (+3) Emeli Sandé, Read All About It, Pt. III

6 (=) C2C, Down the Road

7 (E) Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire (feat. Nicki Minaj)

8 (E) Kavinsky, Nightcall

9 (-4) David Guetta, She Wolf (feat. Sia)

10 (E) Birdy, People Help the People

Ces classements correspondent aux ventes sur iTunes France du 12 au 18 novembre 2012.