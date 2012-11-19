-M- devance Johnny Hallyday dans les ventes d'albums sur iTunes France

.
Top 10 Albums
1 (E) -M-, Îl
2 (E) Johnny Hallyday, L'Attente
3 (E) One Direction, Take Me Home
4 (E) Lana Del Rey, Born to Die (The Paradise Edition)
5 (+4) Booba, Futur (Pré-commande)
6 (-4) Céline Dion, Sans attendre
7 (E) Génération Goldman (Pré-commande)
8 (E) The Rolling Stones, GRRR!
9 (E) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2 (B.O.F.)
10 (E) Drive (B.O.F.)
Top 10 Singles
1 (=) Adele, Skyfall
2 (=) Psy, Gangnam Style
3 (=) Asaf Avidan & The Mojos, One Day / Reckoning Song
4 (=) Rihanna, Diamonds
5 (+3) Emeli Sandé, Read All About It, Pt. III
6 (=) C2C, Down the Road
7 (E) Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire (feat. Nicki Minaj)
8 (E) Kavinsky, Nightcall
9 (-4) David Guetta, She Wolf (feat. Sia)
10 (E) Birdy, People Help the People
Ces classements correspondent aux ventes sur iTunes France du 12 au 18 novembre 2012.