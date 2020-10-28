Insolite. Le serveur du restaurant inverse un vin à 18 $ et un vin à 2 000 $ !

L'erreur est humaine : un serveur d'une brasserie française à New York a versé les deux bouteilles de vin qu'on lui a commandé dans des carafes, mais a donné les carafes aux mauvaises personnes.

Le jeune couple qui avait commandé le vin le moins cher de la carte, un Pinot Noir à 18 $, s'est vu remettre un… Château Mouton Rothschild de 1989 à 2 000 $! Les deux amoureux l'ont trouvé étonnamment bon et se sont mis à prendre des attitudes bourgeoises et à plaisanter entre eux comme s'ils avaient commandé un vin d'exception. De leur côté, les hommes en repas d'affaires ne réagissent pas spécialement, l'un se targuant même d'être un spécialiste du vin, jugeant le contenu de son verre très "pur" et le vantant à ses collègues.

Mais les restaurateurs se rendent compte de l'erreur avant la fin de la dégustation des deux tables et décident de leur dire la vérité. Pour réparer leur erreur, ils apportent une autre bouteille du grand cru à la table qui l'avait commandé et laissent le couple finir la bouteille en cadeau.

L'histoire raconte qu'un des businessmen aurait dit "J'étais sûr que ce n'était pas un Château Mouton Rothschild", tandis que le couple remerciait le restaurant en ayant du mal à croire à autant de chance…