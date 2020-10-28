Insolite. Le serveur du restaurant inverse un vin à 18 $ et un vin à 2 000 $ !
À New York, deux tables ont reçu par erreur la commande de vin l'une de l'autre : un jeune couple a été servi d'un grand cru alors que les clients en repas d'affaires ont reçu le vin le moins cher de la carte.
Qui serait capable de dire quel vin est le meilleur ?
L'erreur est humaine : un serveur d'une brasserie française à New York a versé les deux bouteilles de vin qu'on lui a commandé dans des carafes, mais a donné les carafes aux mauvaises personnes.
Le jeune couple qui avait commandé le vin le moins cher de la carte, un Pinot Noir à 18 $, s'est vu remettre un… Château Mouton Rothschild de 1989 à 2 000 $! Les deux amoureux l'ont trouvé étonnamment bon et se sont mis à prendre des attitudes bourgeoises et à plaisanter entre eux comme s'ils avaient commandé un vin d'exception. De leur côté, les hommes en repas d'affaires ne réagissent pas spécialement, l'un se targuant même d'être un spécialiste du vin, jugeant le contenu de son verre très "pur" et le vantant à ses collègues.
Mais les restaurateurs se rendent compte de l'erreur avant la fin de la dégustation des deux tables et décident de leur dire la vérité. Pour réparer leur erreur, ils apportent une autre bouteille du grand cru à la table qui l'avait commandé et laissent le couple finir la bouteille en cadeau.
L'histoire raconte qu'un des businessmen aurait dit "J'étais sûr que ce n'était pas un Château Mouton Rothschild", tandis que le couple remerciait le restaurant en ayant du mal à croire à autant de chance…
One night at Balthazar four Wall Street businessmen ordered the restaurant's most expensive red wine: a $2000 bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild. One of the two managers transferred the Bordeaux into a decanter at a waiter's station. Simultaneously, a young couple ordered the restaurant's cheapest red wine, a $18 Pinot Noir, which they wanted pouring into a decanter. These two very different wines were now in identical decanters. Mistaking the $18 decanted wine for the $2000 Rothschild, the first manager formally poured the cheap wine to the businessmen. According to the manager, the host considered himself a wine connoisseur, and showing off to his guests, tasted the cheap wine before bursting into raptures about its 'purity'. The young couple who ordered the $18 Pinot Noir were inadvertently served the $2000 Chateau Mouton Rothschild. On taking their first sips of what they believed was cheap wine, they jokingly pretended to be drinking an expensive wine and parodied all the mannerisms of a wine snob. Five minutes later the two managers discovered their error and, horrified, phoned me at home. I rushed to Balthazar. The businessmen's celebratory mood was clearly enhanced by the wine they had mistakenly thought was the restaurant's most expensive. This put me in a dilemma: whether to come clean and admit the manager's mistake, or allow him to continue drinking the cheap wine in blissful ignorance. Taking the latter route would certainly be the easiest. Also the cheapest. It was unthinkable at this point to pull the real Bordeaux from the young couple's table. Besides, they were having too much fun acting out drinking a $2000 bottle of wine. I decided to veer from my normal behaviour, and tell both parties the truth. The Wall St. businessman responded by saying, "I THOUGHT that wasn't a Mouton Rothschild!" The others at the table nodded their heads in servile agreement. The young couple were ecstatic by the restaurant's mistake, and told me it was like the bank making an error in their favour. The trouble was, it was me who was down $2000, not the bank. Both parties left Balthazar happy that night, but the younger of the two left happier.
