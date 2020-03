Bali prie contre le virus et pour le retour des touristes

The Galungan holiday at Jagatnata temple on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has been hit by concerns over the coronavirus outbreak © SONNY TUMBELAKA [AFP]

Concerns over the rapidly-spreading virus outbreak prompted Indonesia to shut down all flights to and from China last month © SONNY TUMBELAKA [AFP]

Jakarta has announced more than $700 million in stimulus to bolster Southeast Asia's biggest economy as its tourism sector takes a hit from coronavirus concerns © SONNY TUMBELAKA [AFP]

Around a million Chinese tourists visit the holiday island of Bali each year -- the second-largest group of foreign arrivals after Australians © SONNY TUMBELAKA [AFP]