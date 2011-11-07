Les résultats des MTV European Music Awards 2011!

Lady GaGa était la grande favorite grâce à ses six nominations, elle repart avec quatre trophées ! Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars et 30 Seconds to Mars se sont aussi fait remarquer en décrochant 2 récompenses!

Les gagnants des MTV EMA 2011 sont :



Meilleure chanson :

Adele - "Rolling In The Deep"

Bruno Mars - "Grenade"

Jenifer Lopez feat. Pitbull - "On The Floor"

Katy Perry - "Firework"

Lady Gaga - Born this way (gagnante)



Meilleur artiste pop :

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber (gagnant)

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Rihanna



Révélation 2011 :

Bruno Mars (gagnant)

Far East Movement

Jessie J

LMFAO

Wiz Khalifa



Meilleure artiste féminine

Adele

Beyoncé

Jennifer Lopez

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga (gagnante)



Meilleur artiste masculin :

Bruno Mars

David Guetta

Eminem

Justin Bieber (gagnant)

Kanye West



Meilleur artiste hip/hop :

Eminem (gagnant)

Jay-Z & Kanye West

Lil Wayne

Pitbull

Snoop Dogg



Meilleur artiste rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Kings of Leon

Linkin Park (gagnants)

Red Hot Chili Peppers



Meilleur artiste alternatif :

Arcade Fire

Arctic Monkeys

My Chemical Romance

The Strokes

30 Seconds to Mars (gagnants)



Meilleur clip :

Adele - "Rolling In The Deep"

Beastie Boys - "Make Some Noise"

Beyoncé - "Run The World (Girls)"

Justice - "Civilization"

Lady Gaga - "Born This Way" (gagnante)



Meilleur concert :

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Katy Perry (gagnante)

Lady Gaga

Red Hot Chili Peppers



Meilleur World Stage :

Arcade Fire

Black Eyed Peas

Diddy – Dirty Money

Enrique Iglesias

Kings of Leon

Linkin Park

My Chemical Romance

Ozzy Osbourne

Snoop Dogg

30 Seconds to Mars (gagnants)



Meilleure artiste MTV PUSH :

Alexis Jordan

Big Time Rush

Bruno Mars (gagnant)

Far East Movement

Jessie J

Katy B

LMFAO

Neon Trees

Theophilus London

Wiz Khalifa



Meilleure fanbase :

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga (gagnante)

Paramore

Selena Gomez

Thirty Seconds to Mars



Meilleure musique du monde :

Abdelfattah Grini

Lena

Bigbang (gagnants)

Restart

Britney Spears