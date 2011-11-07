Les résultats des MTV European Music Awards 2011!

Lady GaGa était la grande favorite grâce à ses six nominations, elle repart avec quatre trophées ! Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars et 30 Seconds to Mars se sont aussi fait remarquer en décrochant 2 récompenses!
Les gagnants des MTV EMA 2011 sont :
Meilleure chanson :
Adele - "Rolling In The Deep"
Bruno Mars - "Grenade"
Jenifer Lopez feat. Pitbull - "On The Floor"
Katy Perry - "Firework"
Lady Gaga - Born this way (gagnante)
Meilleur artiste pop :
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber (gagnant)
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Révélation 2011 :
Bruno Mars (gagnant)
Far East Movement
Jessie J
LMFAO
Wiz Khalifa
Meilleure artiste féminine
Adele
Beyoncé
Jennifer Lopez
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga (gagnante)
Meilleur artiste masculin :
Bruno Mars
David Guetta
Eminem
Justin Bieber (gagnant)
Kanye West
Meilleur artiste hip/hop :
Eminem (gagnant)
Jay-Z & Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Pitbull
Snoop Dogg
Meilleur artiste rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Kings of Leon
Linkin Park (gagnants)
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Meilleur artiste alternatif :
Arcade Fire
Arctic Monkeys
My Chemical Romance
The Strokes
30 Seconds to Mars (gagnants)
Meilleur clip :
Adele - "Rolling In The Deep"
Beastie Boys - "Make Some Noise"
Beyoncé - "Run The World (Girls)"
Justice - "Civilization"
Lady Gaga - "Born This Way" (gagnante)
Meilleur concert :
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Katy Perry (gagnante)
Lady Gaga
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Meilleur World Stage :
Arcade Fire
Black Eyed Peas
Diddy – Dirty Money
Enrique Iglesias
Kings of Leon
Linkin Park
My Chemical Romance
Ozzy Osbourne
Snoop Dogg
30 Seconds to Mars (gagnants)
Meilleure artiste MTV PUSH :
Alexis Jordan
Big Time Rush
Bruno Mars (gagnant)
Far East Movement
Jessie J
Katy B
LMFAO
Neon Trees
Theophilus London
Wiz Khalifa
Meilleure fanbase :
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga (gagnante)
Paramore
Selena Gomez
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Meilleure musique du monde :
Abdelfattah Grini
Lena
Bigbang (gagnants)
Restart
Britney Spears