ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : LE CHANT DES COLOMBES - AMEL BENT Ecouter la radio

Les résultats des MTV European Music Awards 2011!

La cérémonie des MTV European Music Awards avait lieu hier soir à Belfast. Découvrez dès maintenant l'ensemble des résultats !

Publié le 07/11/2011 à 08h37 - Par
Les résultats des MTV European Music Awards 2011!

Lady GaGa était la grande favorite grâce à ses six nominations, elle repart avec quatre trophées ! Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars et 30 Seconds to Mars se sont aussi fait remarquer en décrochant 2 récompenses!

Les gagnants des MTV EMA 2011 sont :


Meilleure chanson :
Adele - "Rolling In The Deep"
Bruno Mars - "Grenade"
Jenifer Lopez feat. Pitbull - "On The Floor"
Katy Perry - "Firework"
Lady Gaga - Born this way (gagnante)

Meilleur artiste pop :
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber (gagnant)
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

Révélation 2011 :
Bruno Mars (gagnant)
Far East Movement
Jessie J
LMFAO
Wiz Khalifa

Meilleure artiste féminine
Adele
Beyoncé
Jennifer Lopez
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga (gagnante)

Meilleur artiste masculin :
Bruno Mars
David Guetta
Eminem
Justin Bieber (gagnant)
Kanye West

Meilleur artiste hip/hop :
Eminem (gagnant)
Jay-Z & Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Pitbull
Snoop Dogg

Meilleur artiste rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Kings of Leon
Linkin Park (gagnants)
Red Hot Chili Peppers

Meilleur artiste alternatif :
Arcade Fire
Arctic Monkeys
My Chemical Romance
The Strokes
30 Seconds to Mars (gagnants)

Meilleur clip :
Adele - "Rolling In The Deep"
Beastie Boys - "Make Some Noise"
Beyoncé - "Run The World (Girls)"
Justice - "Civilization"
Lady Gaga - "Born This Way" (gagnante)

Meilleur concert :
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Katy Perry (gagnante)
Lady Gaga
Red Hot Chili Peppers

Meilleur World Stage :
Arcade Fire
Black Eyed Peas

Diddy – Dirty Money
Enrique Iglesias
Kings of Leon
Linkin Park
My Chemical Romance
Ozzy Osbourne
Snoop Dogg
30 Seconds to Mars (gagnants)

Meilleure artiste MTV PUSH :
Alexis Jordan
Big Time Rush
Bruno Mars (gagnant)
Far East Movement
Jessie J
Katy B
LMFAO
Neon Trees
Theophilus London
Wiz Khalifa

Meilleure fanbase :
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga (gagnante)
Paramore
Selena Gomez
Thirty Seconds to Mars

Meilleure musique du monde :
Abdelfattah Grini
Lena
Bigbang (gagnants)
Restart
Britney Spears 

Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Les résultats des MTV European Music Awards 2011!
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter