Insolite. Jan Frodeno réalise un Iron Man solidaire chez lui
Champion olympique de triathlon, l'Allemand Jan Frodeno a bouclé un Iron Man… dans son appartement.
L'Allemand Jan Frodeno a bouclé un Iron Man-confiné en 8 h 30 et a récolté 200 000 € en soutien à l'Allemagne et à l'Espagne pour combattre le coronavirus © Jan Frodero
Pour les sportifs, les règles du confinement bouleversent le quotidien et surtout les opportunités d'entraînement. Pour l'Allemand Jan Frodeno, champion olympique de triathlon en 2008, son nouveau terrain de jeu est son appartement en Espagne.
Comme le Normand Hermann Simon, ce sportif de très haut niveau est confiné dans son appartement. La seule différence : la taille de leur logement. Jan Frodeno peut profiter d'un appartement lui permettant de travailler les trois disciplines de l'Iron Man.
Pour rappel, un Iron Man propose un parcours de 3,8 km de natation, 180 km de vélo et 42,195 km de course à pied.
Piscine à contre-courant, home trainer et tapis de course, autant de solutions techniques pour pallier l'impossibilité de sortir.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Quite a way to earn some Easter eggs. It started as idea to do something that would under any other conditions have been totally crazy (and seriously questionable;) and turned into one of the most emotional days I've seen in my days of sport. We're currently at €220.000 (and counting) which we raised in order to help our local hospitals in and around Girona, as well as the @laureus Sport for Good Foundation. One of the special things for me was to see sport coming together, uniting. A massive thank you to everyone who made an appearance on the ‘show', shared their story and pointed out the good they see in our current situation. Thank you to my team who worked day and night to make it happen. And thanks to you for being a part of it, helping us help others and creating one of the days my grand children will have to listen to. A few times. #frodissimo #stayathome #triathome #ironman #triathlon #challenge #unitedinhumanity
8 h 30 d'efforts et 200 000 € récoltés
Ainsi, le champion a bouclé son défi en 8 h 30 d'efforts, perturbé par un souci technique de son tapis de course, alors que son record personnel est de 7 h 51'13". Durant sa performance, diffusée en direct sur les réseaux sociaux, les internautes avaient la possibilité de faire des dons. Plus de 200 000 € ont ainsi été récoltés et seront reversés à l'Allemagne et à l'Espagne pour la lutte contre le coronavirus.
