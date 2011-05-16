ECOUTER LA RADIO
Caen : la chanson française au Zénith en cette deuxième partie de saison

Le deuxième semestre de 2011 vient de débuter au Zénith. A noter la présence ces prochains mois de nombre de références de la chanson française : Michel Sardou et Eddy Mitchell monteront sur la scène de la salle de spectacles, tout comme Véronique Sanson, Marc Lavoine ou encore Yannick Noah. Et toujours les rendez-vous d'humour et de spectacles grand public.

Publié le 26/01/2011 à 20h03 - Par Louis-Sébastien Jacquel-Blanc
Janvier

Jeudi 20 : Le Grand ballet de Cuba (danse) à 20h30. 35€
Mercredi 26 : 8e Forum des métiers de la communication, de 14h à 18h. 2€
Vendredi 28 : ABBA The Concert (disco) à 20h30. 35 à 45€

Février

Dimanche 6 : Le théâtre des 2 ânes : liberté, égalité, hilarité (humour) à 15h. 37 à 47€
Vendredi 11 : Véronique Sanson (chanson) à 20h30. 43 à 48€
Samedi 12 : Scooby Doo et les pirates fantômes (spectacle pour enfants) à 14h30 et 20h30. 30 à 35€
Dimanche 13 : Panique au ministère (théâtre) à 16h. 35 à 42€
Mardi 15 : Marc Lavoine (chanson) à 20h. 43 à 50€
Vendredi 18 : Les plus grands ballets classiques (danse) à 15h. 39,70€
Samedi 19 : François Morel (chanson) à 20h. 35€

Mars

Mardi 8 : Femmes femmes femmes (chanson) à 20h. 18€
Mercredi 9 : Le Carna'bal de Mandarine (spectacle  pour enfants) à 14h30. 9€
Samedi 12 : Michel Sardou (chanson) à 20h. 39 à 70€
Mardi 15 : Jamel Debbouze (humour) à 20h. 38 à 45€
Jeudi 17 : Mes souliers sont rouges (chanson folk) dans le cadre des 10 ans de l'espace Tandem, à 20h. 18€
Vendredi 18 : La tournée des années 90, génération dance (dance music), à 20h30. 37 à 55€
Samedi 19 : Les Farfadais «Mana» (spectacle de cirque) à 20h. 29 à 40€
Mardi 22 (19h30 et mercredi 23 (14h) : Disney Live ! La bande à Mickey magical music hall (spectacle enfant). 19,5 à 39€
Vendredi 25 : La fête de la Saint-Patrick (musique et danse celtiques) à 20h30. 39 à 43€
Samedi 26 : Frédéric François (chanson) à 20h30. 44 à 59€
Mercredi 30 : Dora l'exploratrice (spectacle pour enfants) à 14h et 17h. 23 à 30€

Avril

Mardi 5 : Les hommes viennent de Mars, les femmes de Venus (spectacle) à 20h. 38 à 43€
Mercredi 6 : Stéphane Rousseau (humour) à 20h30. 39€
Vendredi 8 : Le choc des gladiateurs, les stars du catch européen (catch) à 20h. 35 à 45€
Dimanche 10 : Status quo (rock n' roll) à 19h. 45,5 à 56,5€
Mercredi 13 : Bernard Lavilliers (chanson) à 20h30. 40 à 43€
Vendredi 22 : Eddy Mitchell (chanson) à 20h. 45 À 70€

Mai

Samedi 14 (15h et 21h) et dimanche 15 (14h) : Mozart l'opéra rock. 41 à 68€
Vendredi 20 (20h30), samedi 21 (14h, 17h30 et 21h) et dimanche 22 (14h30) : Holiday on ice festival. 39 à 68€
Mardi 24 et mercredi 25 : Yannick Noah (chanson) à 20h. 39 à 59€.


Pratique : Salle de spectacles le Zénith de Caen, 6 rue Joseph Philippon. www.zenith-caen.fr
Légende photo : "ABBA the concert", vendredi 28 janvier au Zénith

