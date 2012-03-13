ECOUTER LA RADIO
Les Chocolate Donuts dévoilent le teaser de leur nouvel EP!

Le groupe Chocolate Donuts, originaire de Caen vient de dévoiler sur son bandcamp un teaser de son nouvel Ep. Ecoutez!

Publié le 13/03/2012 à 16h42
Les Chocolate Donuts dévoilent le teaser de leur nouvel EP!

Le groupe Chocolate Donuts emmené par Sofian revient sur le devant de la scène avec un nouvel EP intitulé "Something Wrong With the Wave.

Ils seront de retour sur scène le 28 mars pour l’évènement SHEEP SHEEPED SHEEPEN. Cette soirée rassemblant autour d’un état d’espit commun : groupes, étudiants de l’Esam, associations locales et boutiques partenaires.

Programmation :
Hyphen Hyphen (Découverte Inrocks Lab 2011)
Superpoze (Vainqueur du Tremplin AOC 2012)
Chocolate Donuts (Nouvel EP "Something Wrong With the Wave - Out !)
I Arkle (Last EP "Babies" - Out !)
Goodbye Horses (First EP "Sleepwalker Dream" Out !)
Magnetic Friends (Unfaithful Djs from La Route du Rock)

Ecoutez ce nouvel EP : chocolatedonuts.bandcamp.com/album/something-wrong-with-the-wave

