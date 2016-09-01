Le jazz s'invite dans les classiques pop et rock dans une compilation

Pop in Jazz est une façon d'entendre les titres cultes des Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Nirvana, Deep Purple etc d'une manière totalement inédite. En effet, les personnalités Jazz du moment ont repris à leur sauce ces titres tels Billie Jean, I can't get no (satisfaction), River Man, Life on Mars.

L'album "Pop in Jazz" est disponible en CD et en téléchargement au prix conseillé de 15.99€.

Liste des titres:

01 Enter Sandman

02 Riders on the Storm

03 Walk on the Wild Side (feat. Stephy Haik)

04 Black Dog

05 Old Man

06 When God Put a Smile Upon Your Face

07 Shadows in the Rain (feat. Sidsel Endressen)

08 Heart Shaped Box

09 Smoke on the Water

10 Life on Mars

11 Purple Haze (feat. Terri Lyne Carrington)

12 Joga

13 River Man

14 Lover Man

15 Set the Controls from the Heart of the Sun (feat. Stéphane Belmondo)

16 Human Nature

17 Mercedes Benz

18 Suzanne

19 (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

20 Papa Was a Rolling Stone

21 Billie Jean

22 Kiss

23 The End

24 Tom’s Dinner (feat. Henri Texier)

25 Whole Lotta Love (feat. Youn Sun Nah)

26 All Along the Watchtower

27 Save the Children

28 A Forest

29 Ashes to Ashes

30 Money (feat. Manolo Badrena)

31 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

32 Light My Fire

33 Be Free, a Way

34 Chelsea Hotel