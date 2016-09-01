Le jazz s'invite dans les classiques pop et rock dans une compilation

Pop in Jazz est une façon d'entendre les titres cultes des Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Nirvana, Deep Purple etc d'une manière totalement inédite. En effet, les personnalités Jazz du moment ont repris à leur sauce ces titres tels Billie Jean, I can't get no (satisfaction), River Man, Life on Mars.
L'album "Pop in Jazz" est disponible en CD et en téléchargement au prix conseillé de 15.99€.
Liste des titres:
01 Enter Sandman
02 Riders on the Storm
03 Walk on the Wild Side (feat. Stephy Haik)
04 Black Dog
05 Old Man
06 When God Put a Smile Upon Your Face
07 Shadows in the Rain (feat. Sidsel Endressen)
08 Heart Shaped Box
09 Smoke on the Water
10 Life on Mars
11 Purple Haze (feat. Terri Lyne Carrington)
12 Joga
13 River Man
14 Lover Man
15 Set the Controls from the Heart of the Sun (feat. Stéphane Belmondo)
16 Human Nature
17 Mercedes Benz
18 Suzanne
19 (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
20 Papa Was a Rolling Stone
21 Billie Jean
22 Kiss
23 The End
24 Tom’s Dinner (feat. Henri Texier)
25 Whole Lotta Love (feat. Youn Sun Nah)
26 All Along the Watchtower
27 Save the Children
28 A Forest
29 Ashes to Ashes
30 Money (feat. Manolo Badrena)
31 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
32 Light My Fire
33 Be Free, a Way
34 Chelsea Hotel