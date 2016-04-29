John Legend, Tom Odell ou encore Angus & Julia Stone sur le premier album de Kygo

La révélation électro de l'année 2015, Kygo, dévoile les artistes avec qui il a travaillé sur ce premier album. Il s'est entouré entre autres de John Legend, Tom Odell, Foxes ou encore Angus & Julia Stone !
Les titres :
1. Intro
2. "Stole The Show" feat. Parson James
3. "Fiction" feat. Tom Odell
4. "Raging" feat. Kodaline
5. "Firestone" feat. Conrad Sewell
6. "Happy Birthday" feat. John Legend
7. "I’m In Love" feat. James Vincent McMorrow
8. "Oasis" feat. Foxes
9. "Not Alone" feat. Rhodes
10. "Serious" feat. Matt Corby
11. "Stay" feat. Maty Noyes
12. "Nothing Left" feat. Will Heard
13. "Fragile" feat. Labrinth
14. "Carry Me" feat. Julia Michaels
15. "For What It’s Worth" feat. Angus & Julia Stone
Un nouvel extrait est actuellement en écoute : « I’m in Love » feat. James Vincent McMorrow :
Les titres « Stole The Show », « Firestone », « Stay », « Nothing Left », « Fragile », « I’m in Love » et son nouveau single « Raging » feat. Kodaline sont offerts pour toute précommande de Cloud Nine.
Meyer01/05/2016 - 10h15
Bonjour,Signaler ce commentaire
Pourquoi il n'y a pas le titre "here for you"dessus ?