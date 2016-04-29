John Legend, Tom Odell ou encore Angus & Julia Stone sur le premier album de Kygo

La révélation électro de l'année 2015, Kygo, dévoile les artistes avec qui il a travaillé sur ce premier album. Il s'est entouré entre autres de John Legend, Tom Odell, Foxes ou encore Angus & Julia Stone !

Les titres :

1. Intro

2. "Stole The Show" feat. Parson James

3. "Fiction" feat. Tom Odell

4. "Raging" feat. Kodaline

5. "Firestone" feat. Conrad Sewell

6. "Happy Birthday" feat. John Legend

7. "I’m In Love" feat. James Vincent McMorrow

8. "Oasis" feat. Foxes

9. "Not Alone" feat. Rhodes

10. "Serious" feat. Matt Corby

11. "Stay" feat. Maty Noyes

12. "Nothing Left" feat. Will Heard

13. "Fragile" feat. Labrinth

14. "Carry Me" feat. Julia Michaels

15. "For What It’s Worth" feat. Angus & Julia Stone

Un nouvel extrait est actuellement en écoute : « I’m in Love » feat. James Vincent McMorrow :

Les titres « Stole The Show », « Firestone », « Stay », « Nothing Left », « Fragile », « I’m in Love » et son nouveau single « Raging » feat. Kodaline sont offerts pour toute précommande de Cloud Nine.