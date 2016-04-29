ECOUTER LA RADIO
John Legend, Tom Odell ou encore Angus & Julia Stone sur le premier album de Kygo

Avant la sortie Cloud Nine le 13 Mai prochain, Kygo nous présente le tracklisting de son premier album.

Publié le 29/04/2016 à 11h18 - Par Wilfried
La révélation électro de l'année 2015, Kygo, dévoile les artistes avec qui il a travaillé sur ce premier album. Il s'est entouré entre autres de John Legend, Tom Odell, Foxes ou encore Angus & Julia Stone !

Les titres :

1. Intro
2. "Stole The Show" feat. Parson James
3. "Fiction" feat. Tom Odell
4. "Raging" feat. Kodaline
5. "Firestone" feat. Conrad Sewell
6. "Happy Birthday" feat. John Legend
7. "I’m In Love" feat. James Vincent McMorrow
8. "Oasis" feat. Foxes
9. "Not Alone" feat. Rhodes
10. "Serious" feat. Matt Corby
11. "Stay" feat. Maty Noyes
12. "Nothing Left" feat. Will Heard
13. "Fragile" feat. Labrinth
14. "Carry Me" feat. Julia Michaels
15. "For What It’s Worth" feat. Angus & Julia Stone

Un nouvel extrait est actuellement en écoute : « I’m in Love » feat. James Vincent McMorrow :

Les titres « Stole The Show », « Firestone », « Stay », « Nothing Left », « Fragile », « I’m in Love » et son nouveau single « Raging » feat. Kodaline sont offerts pour toute précommande de Cloud Nine.

Réagissez à cet article ( 1 )
1 commentaires

Meyer01/05/2016 - 10h15

Bonjour,
Pourquoi il n'y a pas le titre "here for you"dessus ?

Signaler ce commentaire
1
