276 ça roule : 37 mini-bus attribués en 2011

Ces véhicules doivent permettre aux structures associatives de se déplacer plus facilement lors de matchs ou de stages. Parmi les 37 clubs bénéficiaires de l’opération cette année, 17 sont basés dans l’agglomération rouennaise. Prochainement, des associations caritatives seront à leur tour dotées de véhicules.
Liste des clubs seinomarins bénéficiaires :
ATHLETISME ASPTT Rouen Athlétisme
AVIRON Club Nautique Dieppois, NEUVILLE LES DIEPPE
AVIRON Club Nautique et Athlétique de Rouen
BADMINTON Section Autonome de Badminton de Maromme Déville Mont-Saint-Aignan
BASEBALL Comité Départemental de Baseball de Seine-Maritime ROUEN
BASKET Saint Thomas Basket Le Havre
BOXE ANGLAISE Le Noble Art de Rouen
CANOE CAKAK Club de Canoë Kayak de Belbeuf
CYCLISME Vélo Club Fécampois FECAMP
CYCLISME Union Sportive Sainte-Austreberthe Pavilly Barentin
CYCLOTOURISME CS Gravenchon Cyclotourisme AUBERVILLE LA CAMPAGNE
FOOTBALL Olympique Pavillais PAVILLY
FOOTBALL FC Rouen 1899 PETIT QUEVILLY
FOOTBALL AS Brotonne La Mailleraye-Sur-Seine
FOOTBALL Rouen Sapin Football Club
FOOTBALL US Mesnil-Esnard
FOOTBALL Grand Quevilly Football Club
FOOTBALL Union Sportive Football Fécamp
FOOTBALL Association Havre Athletic Club Football HARFLEUR
FOOTBALL Athl étic Club Bray Est FORGES LES EAUX
FOOTBALL Union Sportive Yebleronne YEBLERON
GYMNASTIQUE Elan Gymnique Rouennais ROUEN
LUTTE ASPTT Section lutte ROUEN
NATATION Club Sportif de Notre Dame de Gravenchon
NATATION Espadon de Grand Quevilly
RUGBY Comité Départemental de Rugby de Seine-Maritime YVETOT
RUGBY Quinze Couronnais PETIT-COURONNE
TENNIS DE TABLE Club Pongiste Quevillais GRAND-QUEVILLY
VOILE Yacht Club Rouen 76 HENOUVILLE
VOILE Centre Nautique Paul Vatine LE HAVRE
Liste des clubs eurois bénéficiaires :
VOLLEY BALL Espace Volley Vernon Saint-Marcel
CYCLISME Union Vélocipédique de Louviers
ESCRIME Les Trois Armes de Gisors
FOOTBALL US Pont de l'Arche Canton
FOOTBALL Evreux Football Club 27
OMNISPORTS Entente Gisorsienne GISORS
OMNISPORTS Stade Porte Normande VERNON