276 ça roule : 37 mini-bus attribués en 2011

Ces véhicules doivent permettre aux structures associatives de se déplacer plus facilement lors de matchs ou de stages. Parmi les 37 clubs bénéficiaires de l’opération cette année, 17 sont basés dans l’agglomération rouennaise. Prochainement, des associations caritatives seront à leur tour dotées de véhicules.

Liste des clubs seinomarins bénéficiaires :

ATHLETISME ASPTT Rouen Athlétisme

AVIRON Club Nautique Dieppois, NEUVILLE LES DIEPPE

AVIRON Club Nautique et Athlétique de Rouen

BADMINTON Section Autonome de Badminton de Maromme Déville Mont-Saint-Aignan

BASEBALL Comité Départemental de Baseball de Seine-Maritime ROUEN

BASKET Saint Thomas Basket Le Havre

BOXE ANGLAISE Le Noble Art de Rouen

CANOE CAKAK Club de Canoë Kayak de Belbeuf

CYCLISME Vélo Club Fécampois FECAMP

CYCLISME Union Sportive Sainte-Austreberthe Pavilly Barentin

CYCLOTOURISME CS Gravenchon Cyclotourisme AUBERVILLE LA CAMPAGNE

FOOTBALL Olympique Pavillais PAVILLY

FOOTBALL FC Rouen 1899 PETIT QUEVILLY

FOOTBALL AS Brotonne La Mailleraye-Sur-Seine

FOOTBALL Rouen Sapin Football Club

FOOTBALL US Mesnil-Esnard

FOOTBALL Grand Quevilly Football Club

FOOTBALL Union Sportive Football Fécamp

FOOTBALL Association Havre Athletic Club Football HARFLEUR

FOOTBALL Athl étic Club Bray Est FORGES LES EAUX

FOOTBALL Union Sportive Yebleronne YEBLERON

GYMNASTIQUE Elan Gymnique Rouennais ROUEN

LUTTE ASPTT Section lutte ROUEN

NATATION Club Sportif de Notre Dame de Gravenchon

NATATION Espadon de Grand Quevilly

RUGBY Comité Départemental de Rugby de Seine-Maritime YVETOT

RUGBY Quinze Couronnais PETIT-COURONNE

TENNIS DE TABLE Club Pongiste Quevillais GRAND-QUEVILLY

VOILE Yacht Club Rouen 76 HENOUVILLE

VOILE Centre Nautique Paul Vatine LE HAVRE

Liste des clubs eurois bénéficiaires :

VOLLEY BALL Espace Volley Vernon Saint-Marcel

CYCLISME Union Vélocipédique de Louviers

ESCRIME Les Trois Armes de Gisors

FOOTBALL US Pont de l'Arche Canton

FOOTBALL Evreux Football Club 27

OMNISPORTS Entente Gisorsienne GISORS

OMNISPORTS Stade Porte Normande VERNON