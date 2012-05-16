ECOUTER LA RADIO
La set-list des lives de Madonna a fuité

Madonna donnera le coup d'envoi de sa tournée mondiale à la fin du mois en Israël. Elle sera aussi de passage à Paris au mois de Juillet.

Deux semaines avant le premier show, une liste des chansons du concert a fuité. Si l'on en croit cette setlist, la star devrait interpréter huit titres de son dernier album "MDNA" et plusieurs classiques.

Découvrez la setlist intégrale du "MDNA Tour" qui a fuité:

1- Act of Contrition (from Like A Prayer, 1989)
2- Girl Gone Wild (meets Material Girl) (from MDNA, 2012)
3- Revolver (from Greatest Hits, 2009)
4- Gang Bang (from MDNA, 2012)
5- Papa Don't Preach (edit) (from True Blue, 1986)
6- Hung Up (MDNA remix) (from Confessions On The Dance Floor, 2005)
7- I Don't Give A (rock remix) (from MDNA, 2012)
8- Best Friend/Heartbeat (interlude)
9- Express Yourself (meets Born This Way) (from Like A Prayer, 1989)
10- Turn Up the Radio (from MDNA, 2012)
11- Give Me All Your Luvin' (Just Blaze remix) (from MDNA, 2012)
12- Open Your Heart (meets Sagarra Jo by Kalakan) (from True Blue, 1986)
13- Masterpiece (featuring Kalakan) (from MDNA, 2012)
14- Justify My Love (William Orbit remix -interlude) (from The Immaculate Conception, 1990)
15- Vogue (from I'm Breathless, 1990)
16- Candy Shop (from Hard Candy, 2008)
17- Human Nature (from Bedtime Stories, 1994)
18- Like a Virgin (from Like A Virgin, 1984)
19- Nobody Knows Me (interlude)
20- I'm Addicted (from MDNA, 2012)
21- I'm a Sinner (meets Cyberraga) (from MDNA, 2012)
22- Like a Prayer (from Like A Prayer, 1989)
23- Celebration (from Greatest Hits, 2009)

