La set-list des lives de Madonna a fuité

Deux semaines avant le premier show, une liste des chansons du concert a fuité. Si l'on en croit cette setlist, la star devrait interpréter huit titres de son dernier album "MDNA" et plusieurs classiques.

Découvrez la setlist intégrale du "MDNA Tour" qui a fuité:



1- Act of Contrition (from Like A Prayer, 1989)

2- Girl Gone Wild (meets Material Girl) (from MDNA, 2012)

3- Revolver (from Greatest Hits, 2009)

4- Gang Bang (from MDNA, 2012)

5- Papa Don't Preach (edit) (from True Blue, 1986)

6- Hung Up (MDNA remix) (from Confessions On The Dance Floor, 2005)

7- I Don't Give A (rock remix) (from MDNA, 2012)

8- Best Friend/Heartbeat (interlude)

9- Express Yourself (meets Born This Way) (from Like A Prayer, 1989)

10- Turn Up the Radio (from MDNA, 2012)

11- Give Me All Your Luvin' (Just Blaze remix) (from MDNA, 2012)

12- Open Your Heart (meets Sagarra Jo by Kalakan) (from True Blue, 1986)

13- Masterpiece (featuring Kalakan) (from MDNA, 2012)

14- Justify My Love (William Orbit remix -interlude) (from The Immaculate Conception, 1990)

15- Vogue (from I'm Breathless, 1990)

16- Candy Shop (from Hard Candy, 2008)

17- Human Nature (from Bedtime Stories, 1994)

18- Like a Virgin (from Like A Virgin, 1984)

19- Nobody Knows Me (interlude)

20- I'm Addicted (from MDNA, 2012)

21- I'm a Sinner (meets Cyberraga) (from MDNA, 2012)

22- Like a Prayer (from Like A Prayer, 1989)

23- Celebration (from Greatest Hits, 2009)