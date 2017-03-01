ECOUTER LA RADIO
Hérouville-Saint-Clair. Beauregard 2017 : découvrez la programmation complète

Les organisateurs du festival Beauregard à Hérouville Saint-Clair (Calvados), les 7, 8 et 9 juillet 2017 ont dévoilé, mercredi 1er mars 2017, la liste complète des artistes qui viendront enflammer la scène normande au début de l'été.

Publié le 01/03/2017 à 19h06 - Par Maxence Gorréguès
La programmation de Beauregard 2017 a été annoncé au Big Band Café à Hérouville Saint-Clair. - Tendance Ouest

Après avoir dévoilé quelques noms au compte goutte ces dernières semaines, les organisateurs du festival Beauregard (Calvados), ont présenté, mercredi 1er mars 2017, la programmation complète du plus grand rendez-vous musical calvadosien de l'année. Il se déroulera les vendredi 7, samedi 8 et dimanche 9 juillet 2017 à Hérouville Saint-Clair près de Caen.

Première nouveauté pour l'édition 2017 : le festival commencera hors les murs avec "The week before", les 28, 29 et 30 juin. Trois concerts intimistes sont prévus : An PierléFishbach et Mathieu Boogaerts à La Chapelle de la Drac à Caen.
Les places seront mise en vente dès le mercredi 8 mars.

Vendredi 7 juillet

  • Placebo
  • MØME
  • Midnight Oil
  • Daisy
  • Warhaus
  • Her
  • N3rdistan
  • Benjamin Biolay
  • Metronomy
  • Boys Noize

Samedi 8 juillet

  • Phoenix
  • Iggy Pop
  • Editors
  • Aerobrasil
  
  • Yak Band
  • Grandaddy
  • Airbourne
  • Ibrahim Maalouf
  • Echo & the Bunnymen
  • Synapson

Dimanche 9 juillet

  • Die Antwoord
  • Hubert-Félix Thiefaine
  • FaiBaba
  • TINARIWEN
  • House of Pain
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Jagwar Ma
  • Foals
  

