Hérouville-Saint-Clair. Beauregard 2017 : découvrez la programmation complète

Après avoir dévoilé quelques noms au compte goutte ces dernières semaines, les organisateurs du festival Beauregard (Calvados), ont présenté, mercredi 1er mars 2017, la programmation complète du plus grand rendez-vous musical calvadosien de l'année. Il se déroulera les vendredi 7, samedi 8 et dimanche 9 juillet 2017 à Hérouville Saint-Clair près de Caen.

Première nouveauté pour l'édition 2017 : le festival commencera hors les murs avec "The week before", les 28, 29 et 30 juin. Trois concerts intimistes sont prévus : An Pierlé, Fishbach et Mathieu Boogaerts à La Chapelle de la Drac à Caen.

Les places seront mise en vente dès le mercredi 8 mars.

Vendredi 7 juillet

Placebo

MØME

Midnight Oil

Daisy

Warhaus

Her

N3rdistan

Benjamin Biolay

Metronomy

Boys Noize

Samedi 8 juillet

Phoenix

Iggy Pop

Editors

Aerobrasil

Yak Band

Grandaddy

Airbourne

Ibrahim Maalouf

Echo & the Bunnymen

Synapson

Dimanche 9 juillet

Die Antwoord

Hubert-Félix Thiefaine

FaiBaba

TINARIWEN

House of Pain

Michael Kiwanuka

Jagwar Ma

Foals

