Hérouville-Saint-Clair. Beauregard 2017 : découvrez la programmation complète

Après avoir dévoilé quelques noms au compte goutte ces dernières semaines, les organisateurs du festival Beauregard (Calvados), ont présenté, mercredi 1er mars 2017, la programmation complète du plus grand rendez-vous musical calvadosien de l'année. Il se déroulera les vendredi 7, samedi 8 et dimanche 9 juillet 2017 à Hérouville Saint-Clair près de Caen.
Première nouveauté pour l'édition 2017 : le festival commencera hors les murs avec "The week before", les 28, 29 et 30 juin. Trois concerts intimistes sont prévus : An Pierlé, Fishbach et Mathieu Boogaerts à La Chapelle de la Drac à Caen.
Les places seront mise en vente dès le mercredi 8 mars.
Vendredi 7 juillet
- Placebo
- MØME
- Midnight Oil
- Daisy
- Warhaus
- Her
- N3rdistan
- Benjamin Biolay
- Metronomy
- Boys Noize
Samedi 8 juillet
- Phoenix
- Iggy Pop
- Editors
- Aerobrasil
- Yak Band
- Grandaddy
- Airbourne
- Ibrahim Maalouf
- Echo & the Bunnymen
- Synapson
Dimanche 9 juillet
- Die Antwoord
- Hubert-Félix Thiefaine
- FaiBaba
- TINARIWEN
- House of Pain
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Jagwar Ma
- Foals
