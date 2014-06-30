Une vingtaine de jours après avoir dévoilé "Blast Off" et marqué de son empreinte le festival normand "Papillons de Nuit", David Guetta présente un nouveau single "Lovers on the Sun".

Western sauce électro

Pour ce nouveau titre, avec Sam Martin, David Guetta nous embarque dans un western...électro.

Découvrez Lovers on the Sun

Le nouveau David Guetta, Lovers on the Sun