Le nouveau David Guetta, Lovers on the Sun

Lovers on the Sun est le nouveau single du DJ français David Guetta avec Sam Martin.

Publié le 30/06/2014 à 10h59 - Par Jean-Baptiste Bancaud
Lovers on the Sun, le nouveau single de David Guetta - DR.

Une vingtaine de jours après avoir dévoilé "Blast Off" et marqué de son empreinte le festival normand "Papillons de Nuit", David Guetta présente un nouveau single "Lovers on the Sun".

Western sauce électro

Pour ce nouveau titre, avec Sam Martin, David Guetta nous embarque dans un western...électro.

Découvrez Lovers on the Sun

