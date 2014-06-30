Une vingtaine de jours après avoir dévoilé "Blast Off" et marqué de son empreinte le festival normand "Papillons de Nuit", David Guetta présente un nouveau single "Lovers on the Sun".
Western sauce électro
Pour ce nouveau titre, avec Sam Martin, David Guetta nous embarque dans un western...électro.
Découvrez Lovers on the Sun
Le nouveau David Guetta, Lovers on the Sun
My big summer single drops NEXT MONDAY 30th June. Wanna be first? Pre-order #LoversOnTheSun on @iTunesMusic : http://t.co/WjNZwypi2t
— David Guetta (@davidguetta) 25 Juin 2014
