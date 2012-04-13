ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ferme culturelle du Bessin : Demandez le programme

Musique, spectacle, débats, La Ferme culturelle du Bessin (FCB) propose un programme riche et varié jusqu'en juin.

Dimanche 15 avril à 15h Bal de Mandarine. Jeune public. Tarifs 8€, 6€.

Dimanche 22 avril à 15h enquêtes à la ferme “Alerte à la poule puante”. Jeune public. Tarifs 8€, 6€.

Rencontre : entrée libre

Vendredi 27 avril à 19h : Parlons d'art

Samedi 28 avril à 14h et dimanche 29 avril de 11h à 19h : Art et public

Dimanche 29 avril à 16h : Forum du citoyen

Vendredi 4 mai à 20h : Auberge normande et Kiefta’life

Samedi 26 mai à 15h30 : Master class avec Daniel Givonne (18€, 15€)

Mardi 12 juin à 21h : boeuf à la Ferme.

Comédie musicale :

Samedi 28 avril à 21h : In tempo Rubato. Tarifs 10€, 8€

Dîner-spectacle : 30€, 28€ :

samedi 5 mai à 20h : dîner dans le noir

samedi 30 juin à 20h : The Rurality Show must go

Concerts de 21h :

Vendredi 11 mai : positive Radical Sound (8€)

Samedi 9 juin : Didier Lockwood (25€, 22€)

Vendredi 15 juin : Conservatoire de Caen (gratuit)

samedi 23 juin : Opposite Afrobeat Band (10€, 8€)

Théâtre : 10 €, 8 € :

Vendredi 18 mai à 21h : Viva el Rey

Vendredi 25 mai à 21h : Michel de Decker

Festival :

Samedi 26 mai à 13 h : Annirembert (gratuit)

Samedi 2 juin à 18 h : Lézard de lune (3,50€)

Cinéma, prix libre :

Vendredi 1er juin à 21h : court métrage.

Spectacle de 21 h :

Vendredi 29 juin Al doce (10€, 8€).

Pratique. 39 chemin de Varembert à Saint-Gabriel-Brécy par Esquay-sur-Seulles. Tél. 02.31.21.05.62. Restauration sur réservation. Ouverture à 19h30 le vendredi et à 20h le samedi.

