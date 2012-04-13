Ferme culturelle du Bessin : Demandez le programme

Découvrez le programme de la ferme culturelle du Bessin pour le prochain trimestre
Dimanche 15 avril à 15h Bal de Mandarine. Jeune public. Tarifs 8€, 6€.
Dimanche 22 avril à 15h enquêtes à la ferme “Alerte à la poule puante”. Jeune public. Tarifs 8€, 6€.
Rencontre : entrée libre
Vendredi 27 avril à 19h : Parlons d'art
Samedi 28 avril à 14h et dimanche 29 avril de 11h à 19h : Art et public
Dimanche 29 avril à 16h : Forum du citoyen
Vendredi 4 mai à 20h : Auberge normande et Kiefta’life
Samedi 26 mai à 15h30 : Master class avec Daniel Givonne (18€, 15€)
Mardi 12 juin à 21h : boeuf à la Ferme.
Comédie musicale :
Samedi 28 avril à 21h : In tempo Rubato. Tarifs 10€, 8€
Dîner-spectacle : 30€, 28€ :
samedi 5 mai à 20h : dîner dans le noir
samedi 30 juin à 20h : The Rurality Show must go
Concerts de 21h :
Vendredi 11 mai : positive Radical Sound (8€)
Samedi 9 juin : Didier Lockwood (25€, 22€)
Vendredi 15 juin : Conservatoire de Caen (gratuit)
samedi 23 juin : Opposite Afrobeat Band (10€, 8€)
Théâtre : 10 €, 8 € :
Vendredi 18 mai à 21h : Viva el Rey
Vendredi 25 mai à 21h : Michel de Decker
Festival :
Samedi 26 mai à 13 h : Annirembert (gratuit)
Samedi 2 juin à 18 h : Lézard de lune (3,50€)
Cinéma, prix libre :
Vendredi 1er juin à 21h : court métrage.
Spectacle de 21 h :
Vendredi 29 juin Al doce (10€, 8€).
Pratique. 39 chemin de Varembert à Saint-Gabriel-Brécy par Esquay-sur-Seulles. Tél. 02.31.21.05.62. Restauration sur réservation. Ouverture à 19h30 le vendredi et à 20h le samedi.