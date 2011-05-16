ECOUTER LA RADIO
Tendance emploi du mercredi 9 février

Voici les offres sélectionnées dans le Tendance Emploi de ce mercredi 9 Février. Retrouvez votre rubrique chaque jour à 12h45 dans Tout l'or du monde.

Publié le 09/02/2011 à 12h45 - Par Laure
Tendance emploi du mercredi 9 février
 

Lieu: Ouistreham (14)

Poste: Secrétaire comptable

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 18h

Expérience: souhaitée 1 à 10 ans

Exigences: 


Offre n° 848588I


Contact direct:CHANTIER DU MARESQUIER - M. LEBAS CHRITIAN
LE PORT DE PLAISANCE 14150 OUISTREHAM



Lieu: Granville (50)

Poste: Conducteur(trice) de benne TP

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 39h

Expérience: 2 à 5 ans

Exigences: permis C (et le permis SPL serait un plus)


Offre n° 848579I



Lieu: Caen (14)

Poste: Peintre en bâtiment

Contrat: interim 2 mois

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: 1 à 3 ans

Exigences: 


Offre n° 848584I


Lieu: Cherbourg (50)

Poste: Auditeur(trice) interne

Contrat: CDI

Temps de travail: 35h

Expérience: souhaitée 1 an

Exigences: 


Offre n° 643759I
