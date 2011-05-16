Tendance emploi du mercredi 9 février

Lieu: Ouistreham (14)
Poste: Secrétaire comptable
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 18h
Expérience: souhaitée 1 à 10 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 848588I
Contact direct:CHANTIER DU MARESQUIER - M. LEBAS CHRITIAN
LE PORT DE PLAISANCE 14150 OUISTREHAM
Lieu: Granville (50)
Poste: Conducteur(trice) de benne TP
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 39h
Expérience: 2 à 5 ans
Exigences: permis C (et le permis SPL serait un plus)
Offre n° 848579I
Lieu: Caen (14)
Poste: Peintre en bâtiment
Contrat: interim 2 mois
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: 1 à 3 ans
Exigences:
Offre n° 848584I
Lieu: Cherbourg (50)
Poste: Auditeur(trice) interne
Contrat: CDI
Temps de travail: 35h
Expérience: souhaitée 1 an
Exigences:
Offre n° 643759I