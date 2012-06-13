Soutien aux candidats UMP-NC de Seine-Maritime

Dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 juin, les sénateurs Catherine Morin-Desailly, Charles Revet et Patrice Gelard manifestent leur soutient aux candidats UMP et NC aux élections législatives. "Ne prenons pas de risques pour la France et donnons à notre Pays une majorité qui a prouvé sa compétence et son sérieux", affirment-ils.
Ils invitent donc à voter pour :
Cyrille GRENOT (Nouveau Centre), candidat dans la première circonscription
Françoise GUÉGOT (UMP), candidate dans le 2e circonscription
Valérie LOISEL (UMP), candidate dans la 5e circonscription
Michel LEJEUNE (UMP), candidat dans la 6e circonscription
Edouard PHILIPPE (UMP), candidat dans la 7e circonscription
Daniel FIDELIN (UMP), candidat dans la 9e circonscription
Alfred TRASSY-PAILLOGUES (UMP), candidat dans la 10e circonscription