Soutien aux candidats UMP-NC de Seine-Maritime

Dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 juin, les sénateurs Catherine Morin-Desailly, Charles Revet et Patrice Gelard manifestent leur soutient aux candidats UMP et NC aux élections législatives. "Ne prenons pas de risques pour la France et donnons à notre Pays une majorité qui a prouvé sa compétence et son sérieux", affirment-ils.

Ils invitent donc à voter pour :

Cyrille GRENOT (Nouveau Centre), candidat dans la première circonscription

Françoise GUÉGOT (UMP), candidate dans le 2e circonscription

Valérie LOISEL (UMP), candidate dans la 5e circonscription

Michel LEJEUNE (UMP), candidat dans la 6e circonscription

Edouard PHILIPPE (UMP), candidat dans la 7e circonscription

Daniel FIDELIN (UMP), candidat dans la 9e circonscription

Alfred TRASSY-PAILLOGUES (UMP), candidat dans la 10e circonscription