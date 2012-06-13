ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest
S'abonner à la Newsletter

En ce moment : THE GREATEST - SIA Ecouter la radio

Soutien aux candidats UMP-NC de Seine-Maritime

Plusieurs sénateurs ont tenu à apporter leur soutien aux candidats UMP-NC de Seine-Maritime.

Publié le 13/06/2012 à 14h24 - Par

Dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 juin, les sénateurs Catherine Morin-Desailly, Charles Revet et Patrice Gelard manifestent leur soutient aux candidats UMP et NC aux élections législatives. "Ne prenons pas de risques pour la France et donnons à notre Pays une majorité qui a prouvé sa compétence et son sérieux", affirment-ils.

Ils invitent donc à voter pour :

Cyrille GRENOT (Nouveau Centre), candidat dans la première circonscription
Françoise GUÉGOT (UMP), candidate dans le 2e circonscription
Valérie LOISEL (UMP), candidate dans la 5e circonscription
Michel LEJEUNE (UMP), candidat dans la 6e circonscription
Edouard PHILIPPE (UMP), candidat dans la 7e circonscription
Daniel FIDELIN (UMP), candidat dans la 9e circonscription
Alfred TRASSY-PAILLOGUES (UMP), candidat dans la 10e circonscription

Recevez l'essentiel de l'actualité chaque jour par email
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest
Lire les journaux
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Soutien aux candidats UMP-NC de Seine-Maritime
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter