Omar Sy dans le prochain "X Men"

Le comédien français de 35 ans pourrait endosser le rôle d'un Moorlocks, une communauté vivant dans le métro new-yorkais dans le prochain X Men.

Omar Sy rejoint un casting déjà brillant, qui porte à l'affiche les plus grands acteurs américains, notamment la comédienne oscarisée Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, mais aussi Hugh Jackman, Ellen Page, Anna Paquin, Patrick Stewart, et probablement Halle Berry.

Thrilled to welcome the brilliant #OmarSy from the amazing film #TheIntouchables to the cast of #Xmen #DaysofFuturePast!