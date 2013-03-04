ECOUTER LA RADIO
Omar Sy dans le prochain "X Men"

L'acteur césarisé d'"Intouchables" tournera dans le prochain volet de la saga, "X Men : days of future past". Le réalisateur, Bryan Singer, en a fait l'annonce sur son compte Twitter, samedi dernier.

Publié le 04/03/2013 à 10h38 - Par Charles
Omar Sy dans le prochain

Le comédien français de 35 ans pourrait endosser le rôle d'un Moorlocks, une communauté vivant dans le métro new-yorkais dans le prochain X Men.

Omar Sy rejoint un casting déjà brillant, qui porte à l'affiche les plus grands acteurs américains, notamment la comédienne oscarisée Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, mais aussi Hugh Jackman, Ellen Page, Anna Paquin, Patrick Stewart, et probablement Halle Berry.

