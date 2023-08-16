ECOUTER LA RADIO
Musique. Billboard, la célèbre institution américaine de musique, a classé les 100 plus belles pochettes d'albums de tous les temps.

Publié le 16/08/2023 à 11h35 - Par Laure
Musique. Découvrez les plus belles pochettes d'albums de musique de tous les temps
Découvrez les plus belles pochettes d'albums d'après Billboard

Même si la musique est au cœur de la sortie d'un nouvel album musical, les artistes peaufinent toujours le visuel de la pochette. C'est la première chose qu'on aperçoit d'un album avant de l'écouter, il est bien sûr important d'en prendre soin. Certaines pochettes sont devenues iconiques, et Billboard a établi son classement, forcément subjectif, des plus belles d'entre elles. Êtes-vous d'accord ?

1. The Velvet Underground & Nico - 'The Velvet Underground & Nico' (1967)

The Velvet Underground & Nico - "The Velvet Underground & Nico" (1967)

2. The Beatles - 'Abbey Road' (1969)

The Beatles - "Abbey Road" (1969)

3. Patti Smith - 'Horses' (1975)

36. Sex Pistols, ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols' (1977)

Patti Smith - "Horses" (1975)

4. The Notorious BIG - 'Ready to Die' (1994)

The Notorious BIG - "Ready to Die" (1994)

5. Led Zeppelin - 'Led Zeppelin' (1969)

Led Zeppelin - "Led Zeppelin" (1969)

Suite du classement :

6. Pink Floyd, ‘The Dark Side of the Moon' (1973)

7. Cyndi Lauper, ‘She's So Unusual' (1983)

8. Public Enemy, ‘Fear of a Black Planet' (1990)

9. Elvis Presley, ‘Elvis Presley' (1956)

10. N.W.A, ‘Straight Outta Compton' (1988)

11. The Beatles, ‘Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' (1967)

12. Nas, ‘Illmatic' (1994)

13. Hole, ‘Live Through This' (1994)

14. Nirvana, ‘Nevermind' (1991)

15. Kendrick Lamar, ‘To Pimp a Butterfly' (2015)

16. The Clash, ‘London Calling' (1979)

17. Santana, ‘Abraxas' (1970)

18. Judas Priest, ‘British Steel' (1980)

19. Joy Division, ‘Unknown Pleasures' (1979)

20. Duran Duran, ‘Rio' (1982)

21. Miles Davis, ‘Bitches Brew' (1969)

22. Bob Marley & the Wailers, ‘Rastaman Vibration' (1976)

23. Ramones, ‘Ramones' (1976)

24. The Rolling Stones, ‘Sticky Fingers' (1971)

25. David Bowie, ‘Aladdin Sane' (1973)

26. Funkadelic, ‘One Nation Under a Groove' (1978)

27. Grace Jones, ‘Island Life' (1985)

28. A Tribe Called Quest, ‘The Low End Theory' (1991)

29. Iron Maiden, ‘Killers' (1981)

30. Janis Joplin, ‘Pearl' (1971)

31. Bruce Springsteen, ‘Born in the U.S.A.' (1984)

32. Aretha Franklin, ‘I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You' (1967)

33. Rosalía, ‘El Mal Querer' (2018)

34. Blondie, ‘Parallel Lines' (1978)

35. SOPHIE, ‘Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides' (2018)

36. Sex Pistols, ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols' (1977)

37. Kenny Rogers, ‘The Gambler' (1978)

38. Marvin Gaye, ‘What's Going On' (1971)

39. Drake, ‘If Youre Reading This Its Too Late' (2015)

40. Bad Bunny, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti' (2022)

41. Kanye West, ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' (2010)

42. SZA, ‘SOS' (2022)

43. Metallica, ‘Master of Puppets' (1986)

44. The Slits, ‘Cut' (1979)

45. Betty Davis, ‘They Say I'm Different' (1974)

46. The Roots, ‘Things Fall Apart' (1999)

47. Lana Del Rey, ‘Norman F–king Rockwell' (2019)

48. Joni Mitchell, ‘Hejira' (1976)

49. Madonna, ‘True Blue' (1986)

50. Taylor Swift, ‘1989' (2014)

51. BTS, ‘Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey' (2020)

52. FKA Twigs, ‘LP1' (2014)

53. The White Stripes, ‘Elephant' (2003)

54. Rosanne Cash, ‘King's Record Shop' (1987)

55. Japanese Breakfast, ‘Jubilee' (2021)

56. Megadeth, ‘Peace Sells… But Who's Buying?' (1986)

57. Johnny Cash, ‘American IV: The Man Comes Around' (2002)

58. Yoko Ono, ‘Season of Glass' (1981)

59. Young Thug, ‘Jeffery' (2016)

60. f(x), ‘Pink Tape' (2013)

61. Beyoncé, ‘Beyoncé' (2013)

62. No Doubt, ‘Tragic Kingdom' (1995)

63. Nicki Minaj, ‘The Pinkprint' (2014)

64. Lady Gaga, ‘The Fame Monster' (2009)

65. T. Rex, ‘The Slider' (1972)

66. Fleetwood Mac, ‘Rumours' (1977)

67. Janet Jackson, ‘Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814' (1989)

68. Rihanna, ‘Anti' (2016)

69. Blink-182, ‘Enema of the State' (1999)

70. ‘Smash Hits by Rodgers & Hart' (Columbia, 1939)

71. Roxy Music, ‘For Your Pleasure' (1973)

72. Whitney Houston, ‘Whitney Houston' (1985)

73. Jay-Z, ‘The Black Album' (2003)

74. Elton John, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' (1973)

75. OutKast, ‘Stankonia' (2000)

76. Haruomi Hosono, ‘Philharmony' (1982)

77. Loretta Lynn, ‘Van Lear Rose' (2004)

78. Cardi B, ‘Invasion of Privacy' (2018)

79. J. Cole, ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive' (2014)

80. Chance the Rapper, ‘Acid Rap' (2013)

81. Funkadelic, ‘Maggot Brain' (1971)

82. Mary J. Blige, ‘My Life' (1994)

83. Emmylou Harris, ‘Blue Kentucky Girl' (1979)

84. Prince, ‘Dirty Mind' (1980)

85. Missy Elliott, ‘Under Construction' (2002)

86. RM, ‘Indigo' (2022)

87. Billie Holiday, ‘Lady in Satin' (1958)

88. Tyler the Creator, ‘Igor' (2019)

89. Lizzo, ‘Cuz I Love You' (2019)

90. Carole King, ‘Tapestry' (1971)

91. Roberta Flack, ‘First Take' (1969)

92. Fela Kuti, ‘No Agreement' (1977)

93. Gloria Estefan, ‘Mi Tierra' (1993)

94. Lil' Kim, ‘Hard Core' (1996)

95. A$AP Rocky, ‘Long. Live. A$AP' (2013)

96. Kate Bush, ‘The Dreaming' (1982)

97. Pistol Annies, ‘Interstate Gospel' (2018)

98. Ariana Grande, Sweetener (2018)

99. Beyoncé, ‘Lemonade' (2016)

100. Aretha Franklin, ‘Young, Gifted and Black' (1972)

