L'essentiel de la programmation, en une minute :

La programmation complète du Festival Beauregard 2016 en Normandie Impossible de lire le son.

Jeudi 30 juin (sur la scène principale) :

18h30 Gandi Lake

19h30 Last Train

21h30 Les Insus

Vendredi 1er juillet :

16h30 AA

17h15 Nuit

18h00 Brian Jonestown Massacre

19h00 Feu! Chatterton

20h05 Nekfeu

21h10 Beck

22h15 Ghinzu

23h20 The Chemical Brothers

00h55 The Shoes

02h00 Rone

Samedi 2 juillet :

15h30 Atomics Rotor

16h20 Get Well Soon

17h10 The Horrors

18h15 La Femme

19h20 Brigitte

20h25 Naïve New Beaters

21h30 Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters

22h55 Lilly Wood and The Prick

00h00 The Avener

01h05 The Kills

02h10 Fakear

Dimanche 3 juillet :

15h30 Grand Parc

16h15 Grand Blanc

17h00 Jeanne Added

18h05 Jain

20h15 Beirut

21h20 PJ Harvey

22h40 Louise Attaque

00h00 Jurassic 5