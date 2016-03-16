ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE (COLORBLAST VERSION) - COLORBLAST Ecouter la radio

La programmation complète du Festival Beauregard 2016 en Normandie

Le festival d'Hérouville Saint-Clair présentait ce mardi 15 mars sa programmation complète... La voilà :

Publié le 15/03/2016 à 19h06
La programmation complète du Festival Beauregard 2016 en Normandie

L'essentiel de la programmation, en une minute :

La programmation complète du Festival Beauregard 2016 en Normandie

 

 

Jeudi 30 juin (sur la scène principale) :

18h30 Gandi Lake

19h30 Last Train

21h30 Les Insus

Vendredi 1er juillet :

16h30 AA

17h15 Nuit

18h00 Brian Jonestown Massacre

19h00 Feu! Chatterton

20h05 Nekfeu

21h10 Beck

22h15 Ghinzu

23h20 The Chemical Brothers

00h55 The Shoes

02h00 Rone

Samedi 2 juillet :

15h30 Atomics Rotor

16h20 Get Well Soon

17h10 The Horrors

18h15 La Femme

19h20 Brigitte

20h25 Naïve New Beaters

21h30 Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters

22h55 Lilly Wood and The Prick

00h00 The Avener

01h05 The Kills

02h10 Fakear

Dimanche 3 juillet :

15h30 Grand Parc

16h15 Grand Blanc

17h00 Jeanne Added

18h05 Jain

20h15 Beirut

21h20 PJ Harvey

22h40 Louise Attaque

00h00 Jurassic 5

Recevez l'essentiel de l'actualité chaque jour par email
Réagissez à cet article
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
Films et horaires dans vos cinémas en Normandie
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
La programmation complète du Festival Beauregard 2016 en Normandie
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter