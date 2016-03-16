L'essentiel de la programmation, en une minute :
La programmation complète du Festival Beauregard 2016 en Normandie
Jeudi 30 juin (sur la scène principale) :
18h30 Gandi Lake
19h30 Last Train
21h30 Les Insus
Vendredi 1er juillet :
16h30 AA
17h15 Nuit
18h00 Brian Jonestown Massacre
19h00 Feu! Chatterton
20h05 Nekfeu
21h10 Beck
22h15 Ghinzu
23h20 The Chemical Brothers
00h55 The Shoes
02h00 Rone
Samedi 2 juillet :
15h30 Atomics Rotor
16h20 Get Well Soon
17h10 The Horrors
18h15 La Femme
19h20 Brigitte
20h25 Naïve New Beaters
21h30 Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
22h55 Lilly Wood and The Prick
00h00 The Avener
01h05 The Kills
02h10 Fakear
Dimanche 3 juillet :
15h30 Grand Parc
16h15 Grand Blanc
17h00 Jeanne Added
18h05 Jain
20h15 Beirut
21h20 PJ Harvey
22h40 Louise Attaque
00h00 Jurassic 5