ECOUTER LA RADIO
Ecouter la radio de Tendance Ouest

En ce moment : DANS MES BRAS (FEAT DADJU) - KENDJI Ecouter la radio

Cherbourg (50) : le point sur la circulation des bus

Le trafic des bus de Cherbourg revient presque à la normale ce vendredi 15 mars, après 4 jours de perturbations.

Publié le 15/03/2013 à 10h48 - Par

Le réseau Zéphir Bus avait été suspendu lundi 11 mars à 11h15, en raison des intempéries. Depuis jeudi 14 mars, le trafic revient peu à peu à la normale.

La situation à 9h30 ce matin :

  • Ligne 1: Service normal par la déviation travaux de la polle.
  • Ligne 2: Service normal par la déviation travaux de la rue Salengro.
  • Ligne 3: Service normal.
  • Ligne 4: Service normal entre Dubost et Centre Commercial en passant par la RN 13 (cité montmartre non desservie)
  • Ligne 5: Service normal.
  • Ligne 8: Service normal.
  • Ligne 9: Service non assuré.
Recevez l'actualité gratuitement
A lire aussi :
Réagissez à cet article
Pour aller plus loin
Réagir à cet article
Envoi en cours...
En direct
Lire votre journal Tendance Ouest Lire le journal
Les plus lus
Inscrivez vous à la newsletter
La météo avec Tendance Ouest
Les pronostics avec Tendance Ouest
L'horoscope de Tendance Ouest
Les jeux de Tendance Ouest
Les petites annonces avec Tendance Ouest
L'emploi avec Tendance Ouest
L'agenda des sorties de Tendance Ouest
Les concerts avec Tendance Ouest
Les replays de Tendance Ouest
L'application mobile de Tendance Ouest
Cherbourg (50) : le point sur la circulation des bus
Tous les services
L'actualité à ne pas manquer
Actualité en direct L’actualité dans la Manche L’actualité dans le Calvados L’actualité dans l’Orne L’actualité en Seine-Maritime L’actualité dans l’Eure Les faits divers en Normandie
Sport
Suivez toute l’actualité sportive L’actualité du foot en Normandie Tous les résultats sportifs Les pronostics hippiques
Culture
Les sorties près de chez vous Toute l’actualité musicale Nos podcasts
Services
La météo du jour L’info trafic en direct Retrouvez toutes les offres d’emploi Les petites annonces Recevez notre Newsletter
Nous contacter
Nos équipes Nous contacter