Cherbourg (50) : le point sur la circulation des bus

Le réseau Zéphir Bus avait été suspendu lundi 11 mars à 11h15, en raison des intempéries. Depuis jeudi 14 mars, le trafic revient peu à peu à la normale.
La situation à 9h30 ce matin :
- Ligne 1: Service normal par la déviation travaux de la polle.
- Ligne 2: Service normal par la déviation travaux de la rue Salengro.
- Ligne 3: Service normal.
- Ligne 4: Service normal entre Dubost et Centre Commercial en passant par la RN 13 (cité montmartre non desservie)
- Ligne 5: Service normal.
- Ligne 8: Service normal.
- Ligne 9: Service non assuré.
Réagissez à cet article
Réagir à cet article