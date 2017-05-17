Caen, 11 °C / 22 °C
Tendance Ouest - L'actualité de la Normandie
Journal Tendance Ouest
Radio Tendance Ouest
Ecoutez Tendance Ouest
  1. Accueil
  2. Radio
  3. Normandie
  4. Jeux vidéo: les meilleures ventes en France du 1er au 7 mai 2017

Jeux vidéo: les meilleures ventes en France du 1er au 7 mai 2017

Jeux vidéo: les meilleures ventes en France du 1er au 7 mai 2017

Mario kart 8, une valeur sûre pour Nintendo

Le
Par :

Chaque semaine, retrouvez les meilleures ventes de jeux vidéo en France (chiffres SELL, syndicat des éditeurs de logiciels de loisirs) .

Des indémodables font leur retour dans le top 5, tandis qu'une nouveauté s'installe en 3ème place, c'est le FPS Prey de Bethesda.

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe/ Nintendo Switch (sortie le 28 avril 2017) (=) 

2) The legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild/ Nintendo Switch (sortie le 3 mars 2017) (=)

3) Prey/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 5 mai 2017) (NOUVEAU)

4) Call of duty: Infinite warfare/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 4 novembre 2016) (ré-entrée)

5)  GTA V/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 18 novembre 2014) (ré-entrée)

A LIRE AUSSI.

Gagnez votre Nintendo Switch sur Tendance Ouest

Réagir
D’autres articles similaires
Le box-office français du 19 au 25 avril 

Le box-office français du 19 au 25 avril 

Le 27 avril 2017 à 17:14

Je suis Normand
A l'antenne

Génération tendance avec Mickaël et Morgane

Emission Génération tendance
Ecouter
80 - Tendance Ouest
Pop Rock - Tendance Ouest
Club - Tendance Ouest
Urban - Tendance Ouest
Jazz - Tendance Ouest
Manche - Tendance Ouest
Calvados - Tendance Ouest
Orne - Tendance Ouest
Rouen - Tendance Ouest
La Tendance List
VOTEZ
  • 1
    pochette
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  • 2
    pochette
    Be mine
    OFENBACH
  • 3
    pochette
    Never Give Up (From Lion Soundtrack)
    SIA
  • 4
    pochette
    Hear me now
    ALOK
  • 5
    pochette
    Something Just Like This (feat COLDPLAY)
    The Chainsmokers
  • 6
    pochette
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
    ZAYN
  • 7
    pochette
    Way down we go
    KALEO
  • 8
    pochette
    Au coeur de moi
    AMIR
  • 9
    pochette
    I Feel It Coming
    THE WEEKND
  • 10
    pochette
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy PERRY
Météo
Metéo
Info Trafic
Info Trafic
Pronostics
Courses hippiques