Jeux vidéo: les meilleures ventes en France du 1er au 7 mai 2017

Chaque semaine, retrouvez les meilleures ventes de jeux vidéo en France (chiffres SELL, syndicat des éditeurs de logiciels de loisirs) .

Des indémodables font leur retour dans le top 5, tandis qu'une nouveauté s'installe en 3ème place, c'est le FPS Prey de Bethesda.

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe/ Nintendo Switch (sortie le 28 avril 2017) (=)

2) The legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild/ Nintendo Switch (sortie le 3 mars 2017) (=)

3) Prey/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 5 mai 2017) (NOUVEAU)

4) Call of duty: Infinite warfare/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 4 novembre 2016) (ré-entrée)

5) GTA V/ Playstation 4 (sortie le 18 novembre 2014) (ré-entrée)

A LIRE AUSSI.

Gagnez votre Nintendo Switch sur Tendance Ouest