  Législatives: l'UPR dévoile ses candidats en Normandie.

Législatives: l'UPR dévoile ses candidats en Normandie.

Législatives: l'UPR dévoile ses candidats en Normandie.

Les affiches présidentielles de François Asselineau devraient bientôt être suppléées par celle des candidats de l'UPR aux élections législatives.

Le
Par :

Représentée par François Asselineau à l'élection présidentielle, l'Union populaire républicaine présentera des candidats dans les 28 circonscriptions Normandes. Vincent Brousseau, candidat dans la 1ère circonscription de Seine-Maritime, sera le chef de file régional pendant la campagne.

1,4%, c'est le score de l'UPR et  François Asselineau au 1er tour de l'élection présidentielle. Très peu en vue depuis ce 1er tour, l'Union Populaire Républicaine a présenté, jeudi 4 mai, ses candidats aux élections législatives en Normandie, les 11 et 18 juin 2017.

Département du CALVADOS :

1ère circonscription : Patricia DIVARET-Dominique MABBOUX-STROMBERG

2ème circonscription : Mohamed BOUABDALLAOUI-Mathilde RENARD

3ème circonscription : Karine SEGUIN-Jimmy PENNEQUIN

4ème circonscription : Louis LAGARDE-Gérard POULAIN

5ème circonscription : Simon GERVAIS-Aude MACE

6ème circonscription : Audrey MABBOUX-STROMBERG-Landry LEFORT

Département de l'EURE :

1ère circonscription : Frédérique MANLEY-Alexis LAROCHE

2ème circonscription : Nadège ALEXANDRE-Cyril PANTENIER

3ème circonscription : Béatrice PALACIOS-Stéphane TASSEL

4ème circonscription : Jean-Thomas BAUDOUIN-Rémy PORTIER

5ème circonscription : Patrick DELATTRE-Julien MOREL

Département de LA MANCHE :

1ère circonscription : David GUILLAUME-Marjorie DUPONT

2ème circonscription : Amelia BERTRAND-Gilles PINTO

3ème circonscription : Quentin HOERNER-Diane LEROUX

4ème circonscription : Marc BLIN-Maud VERBERY

Département de l'ORNE :

1ère circonscription : Martin PIFFAUT-Olivier COUVERCELLE

2ème circonscription : Brigitte BREZEL-Claude MACE

3ème circonscription : Christiane LECLERCQ-Laurence GOUAULT

Département de SEINE-MARITIME :

1ère circonscription : Vincent BROUSSEAU-David BOUDRET

2ème circonscription : Matthieu CARPENTIER-Jonathan GUELLE

3ème circonscription : Laurent MONTARON-Baptiste GIROD

4ème circonscription : Karim ERRAHMANE-Christine ANNOOT

5ème circonscription : Jean-Christophe LOUTRE-Cévelyne CASDARD

6ème circonscription : David GROUT-Alain DELANNOY

7ème circonscription : Jamela AKROUR-Pascal LETACQ

8ème circonscription : Olivier LEMERCIER-Patrick LEMARIE

9ème circonscription : Maëva CHARBONNIER-Stéphane COUSIN

10ème circonscription : Brice LETACQ-Fabienne DELACOURT

1234
